Game 1 tonight in Toronto

The playoffs get underway tonight as the Wizards and Raptors square off in Game 1 from Toronto.

Game Info

Air Canada Centre | 5:30 p.m. | NBCSW/ESPN | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (0-0): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Raptors (0-0): G - Lowry, G – DeRozan, F - Anunoby, F - Ibaka, C - Valanciunas

Wizards: Otto Porter Jr. (Calf - Questionable), Mike Scott (Concussion - Questionable)

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (Shoulder - Questionable)

Storylines

The Fun Begins

The 82-game regular season can be a grind, but now that both teams have made it through, the real fun begins with the second season known as the NBA playoffs.

This will be the fourth postseason in the last five years for the Wizards and the fourth postseason run for the core of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr. and Marcin Gortat. This core has never lost a first round series and they have gone 12-3 in first round games, winning two of the three series opening on the road. In 2014 and 2015, they won both Game 1 and Game 2 on the road, beating Chicago and Toronto in five games and four games respectively.

While the Wizards were a great road playoff team in 2014 and 2015, they went 1-5 on the road in the playoffs last year, while going 6-0 at home.

The Wizards and Raptors split the season series 2-2 this year, with each team winning once at home and once on the road. Wall didn't play in any of the four games, which will make tonight the first time the Raptors will see him this season.

The Wiz will be looking to become just the sixth number eight seed in NBA history to upset a number one seed, with the most recent occurrence coming in 2012 when the Sixers knocked off the Bulls in six games.

Porter and Scott Questionable

Otto Porter Jr. left Tuesday's game against Boston with a calf injury and then he was held out of Wednesday's game in Orlando. Head coach Scott Brooks said he went through parts of practice on Friday, but he has been listed as questionable for tonight's Game 1.

Mike Scott took an elbow to the face in Wednesday's game in Orlando and he was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Brooks said he was feeling much better on Friday, but was still going through the steps to be cleared for tonight's game. He has also been listed as questionable and an update on both Porter and Scott should be given about 90 minutes prior to tonight's game.

If Porter was not able to play, Kelly Oubre Jr. would likely start in his place. If Scott could not play, Keef Morris may log extra minutes and Jason Smith may see more action stepping in at the four spot.

Raptors Earned Top Seed

The Raptors won a franchise-best 59 games this season and won 34 home games, which tied Houston for the best home record in the NBA this year. This will be the first time the Raptors enter a postseason as the top seed and will be the third straight year the team has won at least 50 games in a season.

While Toronto has had much regular season success over the last few years, they have had their woes in the postseason, especially in Game 1's, as they are just 1-12 all-time in Game 1 and have never won Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan were once again All-Stars this season and will be the top two options the Raps turn to in this series, especially late in games. DeRozan is Toronto's all-time playoff leader in points and Lowry just set the franchise's single-season record for 3-pointers with 238 this season.

While Lowry and DeRozan will get the most attention, Toronto's bench finished the year fourth in scoring and first since January 1st. Their reserve guards can really score, with C.J. Miles, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright all capable of scoring in double figures when they enter the game.

Toronto attempted the 3rd most 3-pointers in the league this year, averaging just under 33 per game and just under 40% of their shots were from beyond the arc. This was a big increase from the 24 attempts they averaged last season and is one of the big reasons many think this Toronto team can be more of a factor in this year's postseason.

Game 2 will take place on Tuesday night in Toronto (7:00 P.M.)