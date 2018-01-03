First meeting of year with Knicks

The Wizards play their first game of the new year tonight against the New York Knicks..

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (21-16): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Knicks (18-19): G - Jack, G - Lee, F - Thomas, F - Porzingis, C - Kanter

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Knicks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (Leg - Out), Ron Baker (Face - Questionable)

Storylines

Riding Momentum Into 2018

The Wizards enter 2018 on a roll, coming off a 3-1 week with wins over the Celtics, Rockets and red-hot Bulls. They are now five games above .500 for the first time this season and are just percentage points behind Detroit for the four seed in the East. They have won four straight home games and seven of their last eight in D.C., improving their home record to 12-6 this season. The Knicks, who are just one game under .500 on the year, are just 3-12 on the road and have lost five of their last six overall. They have one of the more unique players in the league in the 7'3 Kristaps Porzingis, who has taken over as the number one option with Carmelo Anthony gone. They've also received excellent bench play from Michael Beasley of late, who has reached double figures in three straight games and led their team in scoring with 18p-9r last night. The Wiz have beaten the Knicks in 13 of their last 14 games, their best mark against any Eastern Conference team over the last five years. The Wiz also went unbeaten last January at home and will look to kick off 2018 with more strong play at Capital One Arena.

3-point Shooting

The Wiz have gone 34/72 from 3-point range over their last two games, which is the most 3-pointers made over a two-game stretch in franchise history. Their 43% shooting from three over the last five games is also tops in the league over that period. On Sunday, they held the Bulls to 23% shooting, which was the 15th time this year they've held an opponent to under 30% shooting, also tops in the league. The Wizards are first in the NBA in defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to shoot 33.3% from beyond the arc. 3-point shooting has become such a big piece to the Wizards offensive attack and the team always has at least four shooters on the floor, sometimes five when they use Keef Morris or Mike Scott at the center spot.

Bradley Beal Player of the Week

Bradley Beal continued his All-Star caliber season on Sunday, scoring 39 points and recording nine boards and nine assists in the win over the Bulls. It was his fifth game this season scoring at least 35 points, which is the third most in the league. The game on Sunday capped off an impressive week for Beal and earned him Player of the Week honors in the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career. He's putting up numbers All-Star numbers and looks to be well on his way to his first ever All-Star Game in February.



Up next, the Wizards head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday night. (9:30 p.m.)