First back-to-back test of year

The Wizards head to Milwaukee for their first back-to-back test of the season.

Game Info

BMO Harris Bradley Center | 8:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (9-7): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Bucks (8-7): G - Bledsoe, G - Snell, F - Middleton, F - Antetokounmpo, C - Henson

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Questionable), Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova (Knee - Out), Jabari Parker (Knee - Out), Mirza Teletovic (Knee - Out)

Storylines

Back-to-Back

The Wizards are the only team in the NBA who have yet to play a back-to-back series, but that will end tonight as they'll play for the second time in as many days when they take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. This will be the first of 15 back-to-back sets this season, with two more coming in the next two weeks. The Wizards will head to Minnesota and Philadelphia next week and then play Utah and Portland in a back-to-back the week after. Three of the four games against the Bucks this season will be apart of a back-to-back set, tied for the most of any team. The Wizards went 20-12 in their back-to-back games last year and 7-9 on the second night.

Wall's Knee

John Wall missed yesterday's game against the Raptors with a sore left knee, but head coach Scott Brooks was optimistic that Wall would be back in the lineup tonight. He's listed as questionable for the game, but barring any kind of setbacks, there's a good chance we'll see him in there tonight. Wall sat out one game earlier this season with a shoulder injury, which also happened to be in Toronto, and then returned for the team's next game. He said after Friday's game that his knee was swollen and had some fluid build up, but after getting it drained and sitting out yesterday, he'll hopefully be close to 100 percent again. Tim Frazier started yesterday's game in Wall's place and if Wall was forced to miss tonight's game he would likely start again.

Bucks Getting Going with Bledsoe

The Bucks just recently acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns and since making the acquisition they've won four of five. Until getting blown out in their last game in Dallas, they were on a four-game winning streak with Bledsoe in the backcourt, with wins over the Spurs, Lakers, Grizzlies, and Pistons. Bledsoe hasn't shot the ball well since joining the Bucks, but he's a dynamic point guard who can score in many ways. A teammate of Wall back at Kentucky, the two always have good battles when they go head-to-head.

The Bucks' most dangerous weapon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has taken his game to another level this season, averaging just over 30 points and 10 boards per game. He's coming off a career-high 17 rebound performance in Dallas and now has double-doubles in eight of the team's 15 games. He's scored at least 20 points in seven straight games and causes matchup problems every night he steps on the floor. The Wizards will likely use a few different defenders on the 'Greak Freak' and try and make him a perimeter player tonight.

Up next, the Wizards will head to Charlotte to wrap up their road trip on Wednesday night against the Hornets (7:00 p.m.)