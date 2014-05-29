Elijah Johnson Profile

Related Articles: 
Will Clyburn Profile
Nick Minnerath Profile
Peyton Siva Profile
Adonis Thomas Profile
Christian Watford Profile

Elijah Johnson - Guard - 6'2 - 194 lbs
Kansas - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
31.0 9.9 3.1 4.6 0.9 0.2 3.1 .382 .331 .763