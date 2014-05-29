Ehimen Orupke Profile

Ehimen Orupke - Center - 7'0 - 250 lbs
Wichita St. - Sr. - 24 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
15.1 2.6 4.4 0.2 0.3 1.6 1.3 .470 .000 .386