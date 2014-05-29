D.J. Seeley Profile

D.J. Seeley - Guard - 6'4 - 190 lbs
Cal St. Fullerton - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
32.9 17.9 4.2 3.8 2.0 0.3 2.7 .469 .424 .821