DeShaun Thomas Profile

DeShaun Thomas - Forward - 6'7 - 220 lbs
Ohio St. - Jr. - 21 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
35.4 19.8 5.9 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.3 .445 .344 .834