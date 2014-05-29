Demetrius Conger Profile

Related Articles: 
Malcom Armstead Profile
Ramon Galloway Profile
Jamelle Hagins Profile
Romero Osby Profile
Tray Woodall Profile

Demetrius Conger - Guard - 6'6 - 205 lbs
St. Bonaventure - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
36.4 14.3 7.1 3.2 0.9 0.6 2.4 .462 .358 .870