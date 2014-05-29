Dejan Musli Profile

Dejan Musli - Center - 7'0 - 262 lbs
Serbia - Int - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
15.8 6.1 4.4 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.6 .540 .000 .688