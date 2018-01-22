Dallas the midpoint of Wizards' lengthy trip

The Wizards head to Dallas for the midpoint of their road trip.

Game Info

American Airlines Center | 8:30 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (26-20): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Mavs (15-31): G - Smith Jr., G - Matthews, F - Barnes, F - Kleber, C - Nowitzki

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Mavs: Seth Curry (Leg - Out), Dorian Finney-Smith (Knee - Out), Nerlens Noel (Thumb - Out), Devin Harris (Head - TBD)

Storylines

Building Off a Road Win

The Wizards bounced back in impressive fashion on Friday night, which included a 45-point third quarter en route to a 122-112 victory over the Pistons in Detroit. After getting blown out in Charlotte last Wednesday, the Wizards fell behind by as much as 15 points in the first quarter on Friday night, but battled back to tie the score at half. They then shot the lights out in the third quarter to open the game up and held off a late run from Detroit to seal their 11th road win of the year.

The Wizards have bounced back with impressive wins in the past after getting blown out, which unfortunately has become a trend this season as they are now 3-0 after losing by 20+ points. But in order to really build momentum, they'll need to string together a few good wins in a row and that can start tonight by beating a Dallas team they have struggled against in the past.

Last Time vs. Dallas

The Mavs beat the Wiz, 113-99, back in early November in D.C., which was Dallas' ninth straight win over the Wiz in Washington. The Mavs have beaten the Wiz in 16 of the last 18 games in the series, with Washington's only two wins coming in 2009 and 2015 in Dallas.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 31 points in their last meeting and Dennis Smith Jr. scored 22 as the Wiz struggled to slow down a Dallas team that was struggling offensively early in the season. They have been much better of late, averaging over 109 points per game over their last 15, and they've had eight straight games with at least five scoring in double figures.

John Wall and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points apiece.

Oubre the Hot Hand

Kelly Oubre Jr. poured in a career-high 26 points to help the Wizards pick up a much needed road win on Friday. He made five more 3-pointers and is now shooting over 40% from 3-point range on the season, a career-high. He's also now averaging over 12 points per game and has 27 games (seven straight) in which he's finished in double figures, which is fourth in the NBA for reserves. In his third year in the league, he's earned himself heavy minutes in the rotation and has developed into a vital piece to this Wizards team.



Up next, the Wizards head to Oklahoma City for a national TV game on Thursday night. (8:00 p.m.)