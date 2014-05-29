Cody Zeller Profile
Cody Zeller - Center - 7'0 - 230 lbs
Indiana - So. - 20 years old
Zeller is a small forward in a center’s body. He has a lot of athleticism and plays hard and fast. He also has no problem making free throws, hitting over 75% of his attempts, and he gets to the line a lot, over seven times a game. Like Otto Porter, he should be able to make an impact in his first year. He just needs to think about being more aggressive. Having the skills that he has with such size should not be wasted, and sometimes it seems like he does not want to use it.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|29.5
|16.5
|8.1
|1.3
|1.0
|1.3
|2.3
|.562
|.000
|.757
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|Spring
|6' 10.75''
|7' 0.25''
|230
|6' 10.75''
|9' 10''
|35.5
|37.5
|17
|10.82
|3.15
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - Late Lottery/Mid-First
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 10
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 15
NBA.com Scouting Report
|
|
NBA Comparable - LaMarcus Aldridge
