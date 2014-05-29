Cody Zeller Profile

Cody Zeller - Center - 7'0 - 230 lbs
Indiana - So. - 20 years old

Zeller is a small forward in a center’s body. He has a lot of athleticism and plays hard and fast. He also has no problem making free throws, hitting over 75% of his attempts, and he gets to the line a lot, over seven times a game. Like Otto Porter, he should be able to make an impact in his first year. He just needs to think about being more aggressive. Having the skills that he has with such size should not be wasted, and sometimes it seems like he does not want to use it.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
29.5 16.5 8.1 1.3 1.0 1.3 2.3 .562 .000 .757

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring
6' 10.75'' 7' 0.25'' 230 6' 10.75'' 9' 10'' 35.5 37.5 17 10.82 3.15

NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Extremely quick and athletic for a 7-footer
  • Knocks down mid-range shots well
  • Handles the ball well
  • Focused, intense competitor who puts the team first
  • Very good rebounder
  • A great all around player, fairly NBA-ready
Weaknesses
  • Not known for his defense or shot blocking
  • Has to work on creating new moves
  • Post game needs improvement
  • At times is not assertive enough
Draft Projection - Late Lottery
NBA Comparable - LaMarcus Aldridge


