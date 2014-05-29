Cody Zeller Profile

Cody Zeller - Center - 7'0 - 230 lbs

Indiana - So. - 20 years old

Zeller is a small forward in a center’s body. He has a lot of athleticism and plays hard and fast. He also has no problem making free throws, hitting over 75% of his attempts, and he gets to the line a lot, over seven times a game. Like Otto Porter, he should be able to make an impact in his first year. He just needs to think about being more aggressive. Having the skills that he has with such size should not be wasted, and sometimes it seems like he does not want to use it.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 29.5 16.5 8.1 1.3 1.0 1.3 2.3 .562 .000 .757

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring 6' 10.75'' 7' 0.25'' 230 6' 10.75'' 9' 10'' 35.5 37.5 17 10.82 3.15

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - Late Lottery/Mid-First SI.com Draft Projection - Top 10 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 10 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 15

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Extremely quick and athletic for a 7-footer

Knocks down mid-range shots well

Handles the ball well

Focused, intense competitor who puts the team first

Very good rebounder

A great all around player, fairly NBA-ready Weaknesses

Not known for his defense or shot blocking

Has to work on creating new moves

Post game needs improvement

At times is not assertive enough



