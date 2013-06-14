C.J. McCollum Profile

Posted: Jun 14, 2013

C.J. McCollum - Guard - 6'3 - 197 lbs
Lehigh - Sr. - 21 years old

McCollum is one of the elite scorers in this NBA Draft. He can make shots from short and from long, on the ball and off the ball, and gets to the line often. He’s confident, he’s calm in pressure situations, and he’s a smart player. His only risk comes in the lack of competition faced in the Patriot League. Whichever team takes him might end up with the next Damian Lillard.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
31.0 23.9 5.0 2.9 1.4 0.3 2.7 .495 .516 .849

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Sprint
6' 2.25'' 6' 3.25'' 197 6' 6.25'' 8' 0.5'' 32.0 38.5 13 11.02 3.32


David Aldridge's BIG BOARD

  • Draft Projection - Mid Lottery


SI.com

  • Draft Projection - Top 10


NBADraft.net

  • Draft Projection - Top 10


DraftExpress

  • Draft Projection - Top 10


NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Prolific scorer
  • Good 3-point shooter
  • Effective crossover dribble
  • Quick first step
  • Great rebounder for his position
  • Crafty defender who gets into passing lanes
  • Clutch performer

Weaknesses

  • Needs to add size and strength
  • What position will he play?

Draft Projection - Mid Lottery

NBA Comparable - Steph Curry



McCollum Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis

