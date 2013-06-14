C.J. McCollum Profile

C.J. McCollum - Guard - 6'3 - 197 lbs

Lehigh - Sr. - 21 years old

McCollum is one of the elite scorers in this NBA Draft. He can make shots from short and from long, on the ball and off the ball, and gets to the line often. He’s confident, he’s calm in pressure situations, and he’s a smart player. His only risk comes in the lack of competition faced in the Patriot League. Whichever team takes him might end up with the next Damian Lillard.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 31.0 23.9 5.0 2.9 1.4 0.3 2.7 .495 .516 .849

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Sprint 6' 2.25'' 6' 3.25'' 197 6' 6.25'' 8' 0.5'' 32.0 38.5 13 11.02 3.32



David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - Mid Lottery

SI.com Draft Projection - Top 10

NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 10

DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 10



NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths Prolific scorer

Good 3-point shooter

Effective crossover dribble

Quick first step

Great rebounder for his position

Crafty defender who gets into passing lanes

Clutch performer Weaknesses Needs to add size and strength

What position will he play?

Draft Projection - Mid Lottery



NBA Comparable - Steph Curry





McCollum Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis