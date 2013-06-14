C.J. McCollum Profile
C.J. McCollum - Guard - 6'3 - 197 lbs
Lehigh - Sr. - 21 years old
McCollum is one of the elite scorers in this NBA Draft. He can make shots from short and from long, on the ball and off the ball, and gets to the line often. He’s confident, he’s calm in pressure situations, and he’s a smart player. His only risk comes in the lack of competition faced in the Patriot League. Whichever team takes him might end up with the next Damian Lillard.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|31.0
|23.9
|5.0
|2.9
|1.4
|0.3
|2.7
|.495
|.516
|.849
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|Sprint
|6' 2.25''
|6' 3.25''
|197
|6' 6.25''
|8' 0.5''
|32.0
|38.5
|13
|11.02
|3.32
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - Mid Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 10
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBA.com Scouting Report
Draft Projection - Mid Lottery
NBA Comparable - Steph Curry
McCollum Videos