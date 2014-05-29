Christian Watford Profile

Christian Watford - Forward - 6'9 - 232 lbs
Indiana - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
27.9 12.3 6.3 0.9 0.6 0.5 1.6 .432 .484 .811