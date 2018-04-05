Cavs' late comeback topples Wizards in Cleveland

For more than three quarters Thursday, the Wizards were on their way to an impressive win in Cleveland. Unfortunately, for the final six minutes, the tables turned rapidly. While Washington’s showing on the night was largely positive, a late 29-9 run orchestrated by LeBron James (33 points, 14 assists, nine rebounds on the night) brought the Cavaliers all the way back from a 16-point deficit to topple the Wizards, 119-115.

John Wall was the brightest star for Washington, scoring an efficient 28 points to go with 14 assists. If nothing else, the biggest – and perhaps most important - positive development was that Wall appears to be rounding into form just in time for the playoffs after a long period of time away with a knee injury. With Thursday’s loss, the Wizards are almost surely bound for either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the East, meaning a Round One matchup with either the Celtics or Raptors looms next weekend.

But Wall wasn’t the only good thing to come from Thursday. Bradley Beal put together one of his more complete games of the season with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Otto Porter Jr. tallied 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with eight rebounds. All five of Washington’s starters reached double figures.

Still, late game struggles plagued Washington in the worst way Thursday, leading to another loss that the Wizards will kick themselves for letting get away. The game ended how it began, as the Wizards overcame hot shooting from Cleveland early to cut what was a 15-point deficit in the second quarter to just five before halftime. More impressive was the fact that Washington hit just one 3-pointer in the first half to the Cavs’ eight by the break. After allowing 39 points in the first quarter, the Wizards bounced back defensively to hold Cleveland to just 20 in the second.

As is the case when Washington is at its best, Wall was the motor for the Wizards’ most impressive stretch of the night in the third quarter. He showed his All-Star pedigree in the frame to the tune of 10 points and six assists that helped fuel a 19-6 run to close the third and outscore the Cavs 36-23 in the quarter. That included a pair of 3’s from Wall and Beal, respectively, along with 16 more points from the trio of Porter, Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat.

Cleveland closed the game shooting 73 percent from the field (including just two 3-pointers) in the fourth quarter to outscore the Wizards going away, 37-25 in the final 12 minutes. It’s a trend Washington will need to buck with just three games remaining in the regular season and close, pressure-packed games sure to follow in the postseason.

Next, the Wizards have a chance to move on in a hurry as the second half of a back-to-back awaits Friday night in D.C. with the Hawks in town. Tip-off against Atlanta is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

Odds and Ends

- With three games to play, the Wizards now sit 1.0 games back of sixth-place Miami. However, the Heat also hold the tiebreaker over Washington in the event of a tie. After Thursday, the Wizards are now tied with the Bucks but hold that tiebreaker to currently sit in the No. 7 seed.

- The Wizards shot 50 percent from the field on 94 shots Thursday, while Cleveland shot 54.5 percent on just 77 shots. The difference came from deep (the Cavs hit four more 3-pointers), but most at the free throw line, where the Cavs shot twice as many on the night and went 22-28.

- Cleveland’s win at home against the Wizards marks the first time the home team has won between the two teams in seven games dating back to last season.