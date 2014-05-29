Capitals, Mystics and Wizards Join Forces with GovX to Extend Specially Priced Tickets to Military and First Responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. and SAN DIEGO (October 3, 2013) – The Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards have partnered with GovX to launch an online verification ticketing service exclusive to members of the U.S. Military and government first responders providing specially priced Capitals, Mystics and Wizards tickets to this deserving group. GovX is the leading website and e-commerce network devoted to serving verified U.S. Armed Forces personnel and government first responders by offering privileged pricing on events, tickets and premium products. GovX’s proprietary online verification technology allows the Capitals, Mystics and Wizards to easily extend privileged online ticketing and recognition events exclusively to active, reserve, retired and veteran U.S. Military personnel as well as those who serve and protect our communities including police, fire, EMS and related federal, state and local government employees.

Through its multi-platform technology, GovX will provide a direct sales channel integrated with the Capitals’, Mystics’ and Wizards’ Ticketmaster ticketing platforms to ensure quick and accurate verification for the teams. In addition, GovX will serve as the official sponsor of the Wizards’ Military Night on March 28, 2014.

“GovX is proud to partner with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, their teams and the Verizon Center to offer privileged ticketing to those who protect and serve our country and communities every day. We are grateful to the Capitals, Mystics and Wizards for embracing the GovX mission to honor and thank this deserving community in a meaningful way,” said GovX President and Founder Tony Farwell. Farwell also spoke about the exclusive e-commerce benefits available to military service members and first responders.

The Capitals, Mystics and Wizards will offer 10% off all tickets exclusively to U.S. Military personnel and government first responders for all home games. To access this exclusive discount, qualified fans can visit the GovX Tickets page at http://www.govx.com/t/Tickets. Upon selecting the desired game, users who are not already GovX members are directed to a simple online verification page to complete the one-time verification. From there, users proceed with their ticket selection, where the discount is automatically applied. The purchased tickets can then be emailed or downloaded.

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to work with GovX in providing discounted ticket offers to military, first responders and government employees serving the Washington, D.C., metropolitan community for the Capitals, Mystics and Wizards,” said Jim Van Stone, Senior Vice President, Ticket Sales and Services. “Through our partnership with GovX, we hope to make it as easy as possible for those serving our community to attend a game at Verizon Center.”

The GovX online verification system is fast, accurate and simple to use. Once verified, users enjoy significant savings on sports and event ticketing and thousands of products and services for active and off-duty lifestyles. To date, more than three million users have access to the GovX e-commerce network.

For information on all sports, events and 20,000+ products available to this community at exclusive prices, visit http://www.GovX.com.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. MSE owns and operates three professional sports teams: the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics. The group also owns and operates Verizon Center, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. MSE also oversees the management of Kettler Capitals Iceplex, the state-of-the-art training facility for the Capitals, and George Mason University's Patriot Center.

About GovX

GovX is the largest e-commerce destination dedicated to providing those who protect and serve our country and communities with exclusive, significant savings on hundreds of premium brands. Verified U.S. Military service members, first responders and related government personnel receive exclusive access and discounts of 20% to 50% off retail on offerings at GovX.com. Through its partnerships with MLB Advanced Media, select NFL, NBA and NHL teams, among many others, GovX offers everything from discounted sporting and event tickets to race registrations in addition to 20,000+ fitness, sporting, electronics, tactical and lifestyle products, all available only to this very deserving group. Eligible members register for free on GovX.com and are confirmed through GovX’s proprietary online verification system. GovX members include active, reserve, veteran, dependent and retired U.S. Armed Forces personnel, along with federal, state and local government first responders, including police, fire, EMS, FBI, DEA, Secret Service, Border Patrol and related government agency employees and their families. Founded with the mission to thank and honor those who serve, GovX also donates a portion of its proceeds in further support of those in uniform. For more information, visit www.GovX.com.