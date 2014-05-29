Capitals Forward Jason Chimera and Wizards Center Marcin Gortat Participate in Flashes of Hope

February 27, 2014

ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals forward Jason Chimera and Wizards center Marcin Gortat participated in a Flashes of Hope photo shoot on the Hematology/Oncology Care Unit at Children’s National Health System in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24.

Flashes of Hope is a national nonprofit organization that changes the way children with cancer and other life threatening illnesses see themselves through the gift of photography. Nearly 20 families were photographed during the session with the goal of helping children feel better about their changing appearance.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of the families through the years doing this,” said Chimera. “Anytime you get to spend some time with some kids that aren’t having their best days and can put a smile on their faces is a pretty cool thing.”

“It’s an honor for me to be here with Jason and interact with these kids,” said Gortat. “It’s a responsibility of mine, part of my culture where I am from, to help other people and help the kids.”

Flashes of Hope aims to photograph every child with cancer until every child is cured and also raises money for pediatric cancer research. Each participating family receives a portfolio of the portraits and a CD of the images at no cost.

The photo shoot marked the fourth year the Washington Capitals have participated in a Flashes of Hope session and the first year the Wizards participated. Washington Mystics guard Tayler Hill participated in a shoot last summer. The Washington Capitals helped create the Washington, D.C., chapter of Flashes of Hope. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation currently helps fund both the organization’s Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia chapters.

