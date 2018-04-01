Bulls rout Wizards in Chicago, 113-94

On Easter Sunday in Chicago, the Bulls made 18 3-pointers and blew out the Wizards, winning 113-94. In the second game of a back-to-back, the Wizards rested John Wall as he returns to action. Tomas Satoransky started in his place, scoring nine points and dishing out six assists. Otto Porter Jr. led the Wizards with 17 points, while Lauri Markannen starred for the Bulls with 23.

Chicago’s 18 3-pointers tied a franchise record and were the most the Wizards have given up in a game this season. Eight different Bulls players made the triples, including 10 of them coming from the team’s bench.

The Bulls came out sizzling from beyond the arc in the first quarter, making 8-of-11 3-pointers and jumping out to as much as a 15-point lead. Entering the game ranked 26th in the NBA in 3-point percentage, the Bulls would finish the first half with 11 3-pointers. Markannen had four of those first half triples, while Bobby Portis added 13 points off the bench in the game’s first 24 minutes. The Bulls would shoot 64.3% overall in the first half, hitting tough shots.

The Wizards shot 53.4% in the first half as well, but struggled from beyond the arc, only making 4-of-16 3-pointers. Mike Scott gave Washington a boost off the bench with nine points, tying Bradley Beal and Porter in team-high points in the first half. The Wizards assisted on 17 of their 23 field goals, but their perimeter defense made them face a nine-point deficit at the half, 68-59.

Turnovers began to plague the Wizards in the second half, as Washington finished with 17 in the game for 19 Bulls points. Ball control has been an issue without Wall, something the Wizards have emphasized in recent weeks. The third quarter would be low-scoring on both sides, but the Bulls took over in the fourth quarter and would win the game by 19 points.

Washington finished with 27 assists on its 37 field goals, which is now a franchise record 10th straight game with 25 or more assists in game. The Wizards played their bench most of the fourth quarter due to the large deficit, but the team was clearly sluggish on a day-game back-to-back.

"We weren’t ready," Scott Brooks said postgame. "We weren’t ready mentally. When you’re not ready mentally you’re not going to have a chance to win.”

The Wizards’ road trip will continue in Houston on Tuesday against the Rockets at 8:00pm. Wall is expected to return to the lineup. Markieff Morris returned to action after leaving Saturday's game with flu-like symptoms.