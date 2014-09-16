Bullets Legend Wes Unseld to be Honored at 12th Annual Michael Wilbon and James Brown Celebrity Roast and Toast Classic

WHO: Bullets Legend Wes Unseld

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder/Chairman Ted Leonsis and various local personalities

WHAT: DC-CAP’S Celebrity Roast and Toast Classic

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 29, 2014

7 p.m. Dinner and Celebrity Roast

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014

7:30 a.m. Registration and Breakfast for Golf Tournament

9:30 a.m. Shotgun Start

WHERE: Roast:

The Mayflower Renaissance Hotel

1127 Connecticut Ave., NW

Washington, D.C., 20036

Golf:

Lansdowne Conference Center and Golf Resort

44050 Woodridge Parkway

Lansdowne, Virginia 20176

WASHINGTON, D.C.-The Washington Wizards, the Leonsis Foundation and Graham Holdings Company have partnered to serve as the presenting sponsors of the DC College Access Program’s (DC-CAP) Celebrity Roast and Toast Classic, hosted by media personalities James Brown and Michael Wilbon and honoring Bullets legend Wes Unseld. The two-day event is one of two major fundraisers benefiting the DC College Access Program (DC-CAP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and enabling District of Columbia public and public charter high school students to prepare for, enroll in and graduate from college.

Wizards play-by-play broadcaster Steve Buckhantz will emcee the roast, which will take place Monday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. Selected members of the Bullets/Wizards Alumni Association as well as media personalities are scheduled to attend.

A golf tournament will take place the next day at 7:30 a.m. at Lansdowne Conference Center and Golf Resort with Brown and Wilbon, along with a host of local and national sports and broadcasting personalities, to play and compete for prizes.

Interviews and live/taped shots will be available throughout both events with event co-chairs Donald Graham, DC-CAP Board Chairman and CEO/Chairman of Graham Holdings Company; Ted Leonsis; Founder/Majority Owner/Chairman/CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Wilbon, Brown, celebrity roasters, players and students who have benefited from DC-CAP’s programs

About DC-CAP

DC-College Access Program (DC-CAP) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all of the more than 18,000 DC public and public charter high school students prepare for, enroll in, and graduate from college as the cornerstone of a successful future. Since 1999, DC-CAP has worked with parents and educational partners, inspiring, counseling and providing fundamental support to help under resourced DC students believe that college is possible, find the path to get there and complete their education.

Over the past 15 years, DC-CAP has helped more than 21,000 students enroll in college, awarded approximately $31,000,000 in college scholarships, and supported the success of approximately 5,800 college graduates. DC-CAP also supports more than 6,500 students currently in college. DC-CAP is with students every step of the way, navigating the complex waters of the college application and financial aid process, as well as providing integral support while in college. By building long-term relationships and connections, DC-CAP has helped double the number of DC students who enroll in college and triple the number of college graduates. Help DC-CAP change lives by making college a reality for all DC public and public charter students. For more information, visit dccap.org.

Media wishing to cover the events need to RSVP to Julie Rosenthal(julie@jrcommunications.com) or Kimberly Bronow (kimberly@jrcommunications.com).