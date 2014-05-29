Bruce Massey Profile

Bruce Massey - Guard - 6'3 - 195 lbs
Middle Tennessee St. - So. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
23.4 6.6 3.2 3.3 1.5 0.4 1.8 .424 .222 .690