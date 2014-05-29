Brock Motum Profile

Brock Motum - Forward - 6'9 - 229 lbs
Washington St. - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
35.3 18.7 6.3 1.1 0.6 0.8 2.4 .456 .336 .741