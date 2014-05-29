Ben McLemore Profile

Ben McLemore - Guard - 6'5 - 189 lbs

Kansas - Fr. - 21 years old

Ben McLemore is the best player at his position in this draft, though Victor Oladipo is in the picture as well. For teams looking for an offensive adjustment, McLemore is a perfect addition. A solid outside shooter and quick to the basket, McLemore will be able to create space for his teammates in many ways.

To become an NBA force, however, and not just a role player, McLemore needs to be able to make things happen off the dribble, and needs to become a little more self-centered. Team-oriented guys are important, but McLemore just has too much ability and potential to make himself that person.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 32.2 15.9 5.2 2.0 1.0 0.7 2.1 .495 .420 .870

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint 6' 3.5'' 6' 4.75'' 189 6' 7.75'' 8' 4.5'' 32.5 42.0 6 11.87 3.27

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - High Lottery SI.com Draft Projection - Top 3 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 3 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 3

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Brilliant shooter, has NBA range

Very quick, great first step

Good size for a 2-guard

Knows how to make threes

Great passer

Overall, lots of upside Weaknesses

Not good on pull up jumpers, generally needs to catch and shoot

Lacking in confidence at times

Needs to work on ball handling

Often streaky on offense



McLemore Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis