Ben McLemore Profile
Ben McLemore - Guard - 6'5 - 189 lbs
Kansas - Fr. - 21 years old
Ben McLemore is the best player at his position in this draft, though Victor Oladipo is in the picture as well. For teams looking for an offensive adjustment, McLemore is a perfect addition. A solid outside shooter and quick to the basket, McLemore will be able to create space for his teammates in many ways.
To become an NBA force, however, and not just a role player, McLemore needs to be able to make things happen off the dribble, and needs to become a little more self-centered. Team-oriented guys are important, but McLemore just has too much ability and potential to make himself that person.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|32.2
|15.9
|5.2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.7
|2.1
|.495
|.420
|.870
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|3/4 Court Sprint
|6' 3.5''
|6' 4.75''
|189
|6' 7.75''
|8' 4.5''
|32.5
|42.0
|6
|11.87
|3.27
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - High Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 3
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 3
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 3
NBA.com Scouting Report
|
|
NBA Comparable - Ray Allen
McLemore Videos