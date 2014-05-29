Ben McLemore Profile

Ben McLemore - Guard - 6'5 - 189 lbs
Kansas - Fr. - 21 years old

Ben McLemore is the best player at his position in this draft, though Victor Oladipo is in the picture as well. For teams looking for an offensive adjustment, McLemore is a perfect addition. A solid outside shooter and quick to the basket, McLemore will be able to create space for his teammates in many ways.

To become an NBA force, however, and not just a role player, McLemore needs to be able to make things happen off the dribble, and needs to become a little more self-centered. Team-oriented guys are important, but McLemore just has too much ability and potential to make himself that person.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
32.2 15.9 5.2 2.0 1.0 0.7 2.1 .495 .420 .870

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint
6' 3.5'' 6' 4.75'' 189 6' 7.75'' 8' 4.5'' 32.5 42.0 6 11.87 3.27

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD

  • Draft Projection - High Lottery

SI.com

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

NBADraft.net

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

DraftExpress

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Brilliant shooter, has NBA range
  • Very quick, great first step
  • Good size for a 2-guard
  • Knows how to make threes
  • Great passer
  • Overall, lots of upside
Weaknesses
  • Not good on pull up jumpers, generally needs to catch and shoot
  • Lacking in confidence at times
  • Needs to work on ball handling
  • Often streaky on offense
Draft Projection - High Lottery
NBA Comparable - Ray Allen


McLemore Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis