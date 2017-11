Your browser does not support iframes.

With the Wizards down by one and time winding down, Bradley Beal blew by his defender and scored the game-winning layup to beat the Knicks, 102-101 on Monday night at MSG. He also hit two huge three-pointers in the final two minutes of the game to keep the Wizards alive.

Check out some of the best tweets of the night as the game unfolded.



Beal's Game-Winner