Beal to Participate in Three-Point Contest

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The NBA announced today that Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal has been has been selected to participate in the JBL Three-Point Contest as a part of All-Star Saturday Night in Los Angeles.

This marks Beal’s second appearance in the Three-Point Contest, after he finished second in 2014 in New Orleans. On the season, Beal is shooting .376 from three-point range and has made 123 three-pointers. The sixth-year pro has made the most three-pointers (786) by a player in NBA history before their 25th birthday and currently ranks second among the Wizards’ all-time leaders in three-pointers made.

Along with Beal, the competitors in the contest include, Devin Booker (Phoenix), Wayne Ellington (Miami), Paul George (Oklahoma City), Eric Gordon (Houston), Tobias Harris (LA Clippers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto), Klay Thompson (Golden State).

On November 20 in Milwaukee, Beal became the youngest player in NBA history to record his 700th three-point basket. He is averaging career-highs in points (23.8), rebounds (4.4), assists (3.9) and minutes (35.9), while shooting .461 from the field. Beal has started every game for Washington this season and leads the team with 37 20+point games and has eight games with at least five three-pointers made. He scored a career-high 51 points earlier this season in Portland (12/5).

Beal earned his first Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors (12/25-12/31) when he averaged 26.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 46.7 percent from the field in four games. He led the Wizards to a 3-1 record during that period.

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points.

The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round. Click here for a complete explanation of the rules.