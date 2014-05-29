Beal and Wall Added to 2013 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Mini-Camp

June 12, 2013

WASHINGTON, DC – Washington Wizards guards Bradley Beal and John Wall have been selected to the 2013 USA Basketball Men’s National Team mini-camp, USA Basketball announced today. Beal and Wall will join 25 other players at the sessions held July 22-25 in Las Vegas.

“I am honored to be selected to the 2013 USA Basketball Men’s National Team mini-camp,” said Beal. “I am excited to compete with and against the other young talent around the league and continue to represent my country in the future.”

“It is a privilege to return to USA Basketball as a participant in the 2013 Men’s National Team mini-camp,” said Wall. “I have gained great experience and grown from my previous stints with USA Basketball and hope to continue in the program moving forward.”

Other participants accepting invitations were Ryan Anderson (New Orleans Pelicans); Harrison Barnes (Golden State Warriors); Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies); DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento Kings); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kenneth Faried (Denver Nuggets); Derrick Favors (Utah Jazz); Paul George (Indiana Pacers); Taj Gibson (Chicago Bulls); Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz); Jrue Holiday (Philadelphia 76ers); Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers); DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers); Ty Lawson (Denver Nuggets); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Greg Monroe (Detroit Pistons); Chandler Parsons (Houston Rockets); Larry Sanders (Milwaukee Bucks); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Dion Waiters (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kemba Walker (Charlotte Bobcats); and Tyler Zeller (Cleveland Cavaliers).

Beal and Wall each have prior USA Basketball experience. Beal was a member of the 2010 U17 World Championship and 2009 U16 Championship teams while Wall was a member of the 2012 USA Men’s Select Team. Both have also participated in the annual Nike Hoop Summit as part of the USA Basketball Junior National Select Team (Beal in 2011 and Wall in 2010).

The invited players will assemble in Las Vegas on July 21, and will conduct daily training sessions July 22-24 (12:00-2:30 p.m. PDT) and close out the mini-camp with the 2013 USA Basketball Showcase, a blue-white intra-squad game on Thursday, July 25, 6 p.m. PDT at the Thomas & Mack Arena on the campus of UNLV. All USA practices will take place at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center and are closed to the general public.

Recently named 2013-16 USA Basketball National Team head coach and Duke University’s Naismith Hall of Fame mentor Mike Krzyzewski will direct the mini-camp. Serving as assistant coaches are USA Basketball and Syracuse University veteran coach Jim Boeheim, Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams.