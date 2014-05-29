Beal Added to 2014-16 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Roster

January 23, 2014

WASHINGTON, DC - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been selected to the 2014-16 USA Basketball Men's National Team, USA Basketball announced today. Beal will join 28 other players who have been selected for the 2014-2016 USA Men's National Team pool, from which the 2014 USA World Championship Team and, if the U.S. qualifies, the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team will be selected.

"I am thrilled to be able to continue to compete as a member of USA Basketball and I look forward to the chance to represent my country," said Beal. "Being part of this team is a tremendous honor and a great opportunity for me to learn and develop as a player."

Beal has prior USA Basketball experience, as he was selected to the USA Basketball Men's National Team Mini Camp last summer in Las Vegas and was a member of the 2010 U17 World Championship and 2009 U16 Championship teams. Beal also participated in the annual Nike Hoop Summit as part of the USA Basketball Junior National Select Team in 2011.

Other participants accepting invitations were LaMarcus Aldridge (Portland Trail Blazers); Carmelo Anthony (New York Knicks); Tyson Chandler (New York Knicks); DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento Kings); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder); Kenneth Faried (Denver Nuggets); Paul George (Indiana Pacers); Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz); Dwight Howard (Houston Rockets); Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors); Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers); LeBron James (Miami Heat); Kyle Korver (Atlanta Hawks); David Lee (Golden State Warriors); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Minnesota Timberwolves); Chris Paul (Los Angeles Clippers); Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder); and Deron Williams (Brooklyn Nets).

Featuring 11 players from the golden 2012 U.S. Olympic Team, the 2014-16 USA National Team roster includes a total of 12 Olympians who have captured a combined 16 gold medals and two bronze medals, and seven members return from the USA Basketball team that captured the 2010 World Championship. All 28 selected players possess prior USA Basketball experience. Ten players (Beal, Cousins, Davis, Drummond, Faried, George, Hayward, Irving, Lillard and Thompson) participated this past July in the 2013 USA Basketball Men's National team mini-camp, while six of the named players (Cousins, George, Hayward, Irving, Leonard, and Thompson) were part of the 2012 USA Select Team that trained against the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team.

The 2014-16 USA Basketball National Team coaching staff features USA head coach and Duke University’s Naismith Hall of Fame mentor Mike Krzyzewski. Serving as assistant coaches are USA Basketball and Syracuse University veteran coach Jim Boeheim, Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams.

A smaller group of U.S. National Team members will be selected to participate in the 2014 USA National Team's opening training camp in July. Exact training dates and locations for the USA National Team training in 2014 will be announced at a later date.