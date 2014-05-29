Baltimore's Sam Cassell, Wizards Players, Alumni and Coaches to Host Clinic at Dunbar High School

September 12, 2013

WHO: Washington Wizards players Bradley Beal and Garrett Temple, Assistant Coaches Sam Cassell and Ryan Saunders, Player Development Coach Joe Connelly, Alumni Mike Riordan and Larry Stewart, Baltimore Arena/SMG General Manager Frank Remesch

WHAT: Basketball Clinic for students of Dunbar High School

WHEN: Thursday, September 19 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. (media availability 1:30-2:00 p.m.)

WHERE: Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior High School 1400 Orleans Street Baltimore, MD, 21231





WASHINGTON, D.C.- As the Wizards prepare to face the New York Knicks in the Baltimore Basketball Classic on Oct. 17 at Baltimore Arena, the team will host a basketball clinic for students at Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior High School on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. (with media availability at 1:30 p.m.).

The clinic will be conducted by Baltimore native and Dunbar High school alumnus Sam Cassell. He will be joined by Wizards players Bradley Beal and Garrett Temple as well as Assistant Coach Ryan Saunders, Player Development Coach (and Baltimore native) Joe Connelly and Wizards/Bullets Alumni Association members Mike Riordan and Larry Stewart. Riordan played six seasons with the Bullets, including two in Baltimore (1971-72 and 1972-73, where he was the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 18.1 ppg), while Stewart spent four years with the team (1991-95) after starring at Coppin State in Baltimore. Also attending will be Baltimore Arena/SMG General Manager Frank Remesch.

Media availability will be from 1:30-2:00 p.m. Media interested in covering the event need to RSVP to credentials@monumentalsports.com by Wednesday, Sept. 18, at noon.

About the Baltimore Basketball Classic

The Washington Wizards will face the New York Knicks in the inaugural Baltimore Basketball Classic on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013, at 7:00 p.m. at the Baltimore Arena. The game will feature two of the city’s most distinguished former high school players in Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and Wizards assistant coach Sam Cassell. Anthony was named Baltimore’s County Player of the Year, All-Metropolitan Player of the Year and Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year as a junior at Towson Catholic in 2001 while Cassell was named Baltimore Player of the Year as a senior at Dunbar in 1988.

The 2013-14 season will mark the 50th anniversary of the Bullets’ move to Baltimore as well as the 50th anniversary of the Baltimore Arena. The team called Charm City beginning in 1963, playing at the newly-constructed Baltimore Civic Center and featuring future Hall of Famers Walt Bellamy and Gus Johnson. Fellow Hall of Famers Earl Monroe (1967-71), Wes Unseld (1968-73) and Elvin Hayes (1972-73) also were part of the Baltimore franchise before the team relocated to Landover, Md., prior to the 1973-74 season.

For more information on The Baltimore Basketball Classic, please visit or www.BaltimoreArena.com or www.WashingtonWizards.com.