Anthony Bennett Profile

Anthony Bennett - Forward - 6'7 - 239 lbs
UNLV - Fr. - 20 years old

Anthony Bennett could be the most versatile player in this year's draft as he can do it all. Whoever takes him is going to have a player on their hands who can overpower the opposition and create good shots for himself. He’s a player who can score both inside and outside which will help any team, but he needs to start putting in maximum effort. When he figures out his job is to be a stopper as well as a shooter, he will be a difference-maker on an NBA team.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
27.1 16.1 8.1 1.0 0.7 1.2 1.9 .533 .375 .701

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD

  • Draft Projection - High Lottery

SI.com

  • Draft Projection - Top 5

NBADraft.net

  • Draft Projection - Top 5

DraftExpress

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Fantastic physical specimen; big wingspan, serious vertical leap
  • Easily overpowers smaller players on the floor
  • Dunks and dunks often
  • Also knows how to make a three
  • Extremely efficient offensively, consistent shot mechanics
  • Good footwork, ballhandling
Weaknesses
  • Needs a little more size to become a true 4, a little slow to be a true 3
  • Very injury prone, missed extended time in last two years of high school
  • Not always intense enough rebounding, defensively
Draft Projection - High Lottery
NBA Comparable - Rodney Rogers


Bennett Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis