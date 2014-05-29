Anthony Bennett Profile

Anthony Bennett - Forward - 6'7 - 239 lbs

UNLV - Fr. - 20 years old

Anthony Bennett could be the most versatile player in this year's draft as he can do it all. Whoever takes him is going to have a player on their hands who can overpower the opposition and create good shots for himself. He’s a player who can score both inside and outside which will help any team, but he needs to start putting in maximum effort. When he figures out his job is to be a stopper as well as a shooter, he will be a difference-maker on an NBA team.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 27.1 16.1 8.1 1.0 0.7 1.2 1.9 .533 .375 .701