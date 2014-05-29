Amtrak Presenting Partner of Washington Wizards Black History Month

January 31, 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. -Amtrak has partnered with the Washington Wizards as the Presenting Partner of the Black History Month platform which begins on February 1. This Moment in History Presented by Amtrak is an in-game feature which highlights significant moments in history. In addition to historical moments, the Washington Wizards and Amtrak will be honoring community leaders each game during the Black History Month Spotlight Presented by Amtrak.

During the final game of the month on February 25 vs. Orlando, Amtrak will also present four community leaders with the Amtrak Pioneer Award. Since 2009, the Pioneer Award has recognized African Americans in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area who, through resolve and perseverance, have positively impacted their communities.

This year’s recipients are Antonio Francis and Gilbert G. Campbell III, co-founders and co-owners of Volt Energy, an emerging national renewable energy and energy efficiency project development firm focusing on solar integration and development; Brenda H. Jones, Executive Director and Program Manager of the Parklands Community Center in Southeast D.C., which has provided guidance and resources for the community since its doors opened in 1980; and Donald L. Hense, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Friendship Public Charter School in Washington, D.C., which is the largest chartered public school in the nation.

“The Amtrak Pioneer Award honors deserving individuals who have made a difference in their communities,” said John Lee, Amtrak Chief of Marketing and Advertising Programs. “Like the honorees, Amtrak employees volunteer their time and service to support a variety of organizations for the greater good of our communities. This partnership with the Wizards allows us to do all that we can to benefit the communities Amtrak serves.”

Past recipients include Fabian Barnes, Founder and Artistic Director of the Dance Institute of Washington; Dr. Jeffrey M. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Partnership for Community Leadership; and Roxanne J. Williams, the Founder and President of Urban Ed, Inc.

“We are thrilled that Amtrak extended their commitment to our Black History Month initiative as well as continuing the tradition of the Pioneer Award,” said Tom Hunt, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We appreciate the work our recipients do to improve the lives of those in our community and to Amtrak for recognizing their extraordinary contribution.”