Alex Len Profile

Alex Len - Center - 7'1 - 255 lbs

Maryland - So. - 21 years old

Alex Len is tall enough and strong enough to become a force in the NBA. How long it takes, however, is the wild card in drafting the Ukrainian center. In rehab he may take 4-6 months to recover, leaving him far behind the learning curve of the other 2013 rookies who will enjoy summer league and training camp. Many find his size to be enough to make him a great center, but he needs to work on creating a post-up game that suits his size instead of hoping for a feed by a guard.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 26.4 11.9 7.8 1.0 0.2 2.1 1.6 .534 .125 .686

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint N/A N/A N/A 7' 3.5'' N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - Mid-Lottery SI.com Draft Projection - Top 10 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 10 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 10

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Athletic for a player his size

Screens are extremely effective

Great mid-range shooter, effective at the free throw line

Uses timing well to create a lot of shot blocking Weaknesses

Will not be able to practice for another 4-6 months

Cannot create for himself well

Ball handling is below average

Could use more weight to be a force in the paint



Len Videos

Draft Express Interview