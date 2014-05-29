Alex Len Profile
Alex Len - Center - 7'1 - 255 lbs
Maryland - So. - 21 years old
Alex Len is tall enough and strong enough to become a force in the NBA. How long it takes, however, is the wild card in drafting the Ukrainian center. In rehab he may take 4-6 months to recover, leaving him far behind the learning curve of the other 2013 rookies who will enjoy summer league and training camp. Many find his size to be enough to make him a great center, but he needs to work on creating a post-up game that suits his size instead of hoping for a feed by a guard.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|26.4
|11.9
|7.8
|1.0
|0.2
|2.1
|1.6
|.534
|.125
|.686
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|3/4 Court Sprint
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7' 3.5''
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - Mid-Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 10
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBA.com Scouting Report
NBA Comparable - Jonas Valanciunas
