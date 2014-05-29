Alex Len Profile

Alex Len - Center - 7'1 - 255 lbs
Maryland - So. - 21 years old

Alex Len is tall enough and strong enough to become a force in the NBA. How long it takes, however, is the wild card in drafting the Ukrainian center. In rehab he may take 4-6 months to recover, leaving him far behind the learning curve of the other 2013 rookies who will enjoy summer league and training camp. Many find his size to be enough to make him a great center, but he needs to work on creating a post-up game that suits his size instead of hoping for a feed by a guard.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
26.4 11.9 7.8 1.0 0.2 2.1 1.6 .534 .125 .686

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint
N/A N/A N/A 7' 3.5'' N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD

  • Draft Projection - Mid-Lottery

SI.com

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

NBADraft.net

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

DraftExpress

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Athletic for a player his size
  • Screens are extremely effective
  • Great mid-range shooter, effective at the free throw line
  • Uses timing well to create a lot of shot blocking
Weaknesses
  • Will not be able to practice for another 4-6 months
  • Cannot create for himself well
  • Ball handling is below average
  • Could use more weight to be a force in the paint
Draft Projection - Mid Lottery
NBA Comparable - Jonas Valanciunas


Len Videos

Draft Express Interview