Adonis Thomas Profile

Adonis Thomas - Forward - 6'6 - 232 lbs
Louisville - So. - 20 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
29.3 11.7 4.5 1.9 0.7 0.7 1.6 .405 .292 .752