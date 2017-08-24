2017 Wizards Preseason Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s five-game 2017 preseason schedule, which features three home games at the newly renamed Capital One Arena.

Washington will begin preseason action at home against the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Oct. 2. They then play the New York Knicks on Oct. 6 and will end their homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct 8. They will then travel to Miami to take on their Southeast Division rival Heat on Oct. 11 and conclude exhibition play on the road against the Knicks on Oct. 13.

For more information about DC 12 Club full season ticket memberships and partial season ticket plans, please call the Wizards Ticket Sales office at 202.661.5050 or e-mail ticketsales@washwizards.com.