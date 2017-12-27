2017 Podcast Guests
Apple Podcasts
SoundCloud
Stitcher
Google Play
February 3: Marcin Gortat
SoundCloud
Stitcher
Google Play
February 3: Marcin Gortat
February 10: Elena Delle Donne
March 17: Christian Laettner
April 14: Bradley Beal
April 17: Kelly Oubre Sr. and Jr.
April 18: Michael Lee (The Vertical)
May 5: Caron Butler
May 13: David Aldridge (Turner/NBA.com)
June 28: Tim Frazier
July 19: Otto Porter Jr. and Scott Brooks
August 4: John Wall
August 8: Jason Smith
September 14: Phil Chenier and Steve Buckhantz
September 18: John Wall
October 3: Brian Scalabrine and Frank Isola (Sirius XM Radio)
October 10: Andrew Sharp (Sports Illustrated), Jodie Meeks
October 12: Brian Windhorst (ESPN)
October 24: Wes and Connie Unseld
October 30: Tim Bontemps (Washington Post)
November 6: Rachel Nichols (ESPN)
November 9: Bernard King
November 13: Paul Pierce
November 30: Bob Dandridge
December 7: Ted Leonsis, Part 1
December 11: Ted Leonsis, Part 2
December 21: Michael Wilbon (ESPN)