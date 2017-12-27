2017 Podcast Guests

Posted: Dec 27, 2017
Apple Podcasts
SoundCloud
Stitcher
Google Play


February 3: Marcin Gortat

February 10: Elena Delle Donne

March 17: Christian Laettner

April 14: Bradley Beal

April 17: Kelly Oubre Sr. and Jr.

April 18: Michael Lee (The Vertical)

May 5: Caron Butler

May 13: David Aldridge (Turner/NBA.com)

June 28: Tim Frazier

July 19: Otto Porter Jr. and Scott Brooks

August 4: John Wall

August 8: Jason Smith

September 14: Phil Chenier and Steve Buckhantz

September 18: John Wall

October 3: Brian Scalabrine and Frank Isola (Sirius XM Radio)

October 10: Andrew Sharp (Sports Illustrated), Jodie Meeks

October 12: Brian Windhorst (ESPN)

October 24: Wes and Connie Unseld

October 30: Tim Bontemps (Washington Post)

November 6: Rachel Nichols (ESPN)

November 9: Bernard King

November 13: Paul Pierce

November 30: Bob Dandridge

December 7: Ted Leonsis, Part 1

December 11: Ted Leonsis, Part 2

December 21: Michael Wilbon (ESPN)

Tags
Wizards

Related Content

Wizards