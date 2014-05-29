|
After struggling offensively in their first two games, the Wizards exploded for 97 points and a 97-69 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Jan Vesely led the way with a game-high 18 points on 9/11 shooting, while Glen Rice, Jr. finished with 13. More: Recap | Box Score | Highlights | Chat Recap | Postgame: Vesely | Rice Jr. | Porter | Cassell | Summer League Central
|
The Wizards fell, 82-69, to the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon in Vegas. Marquez Haynes led the team with 13 points, Chris Singleton added 12, while Jan Vesely finished with 10 points & 10 boards. More: Box Score | Photos | Highlights | Chat Recap | Postgame: Porter | Vesely | Newman | Summer League Blog | Summer League Central
|
The Wizards fell to the Warriors, 56-52, during the opening game of Summer League play. Chris Singleton led the Wizards with 13 points, Glen Rice Jr. had 8p/7r, and Porter finished with 7p/6r. The Wizards next play on Sunday at 4pm against the Knicks. More: Game Info | Highlights | Photos | Chat Recap | Postgame: Porter | Rice Jr. | Beal | Cassell | Summer League Blog | Summer League Central