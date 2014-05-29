2013 Mini-Camp The Washington Wizards will return to Las Vegas to participate in the 2013 NBA Summer League. Prior to the Summer League, the Wizards will hold a mini-camp at Verizon Center. Get all the details and dates from the mini-camp in the official press release.







Porter and Rice, Jr. Sign The Wizards have signed forward Otto Porter and guard Glen Rice, Jr., President Ernie Grunfeld announced Monday. Full Press Release











