Wizards Finish with Win

The Wizards wrapped up their 2013 Summer League with a 78-77 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Sundiata Gaines led the team with 15 points, Glen Rice Jr. added 14, while Chris Singleton finished with 11. More: Recap | Highlights | Box Score | Photos | Chat Recap | Postgame: Cassell | Rice Jr. | Summer League Blog | Summer League Central


Wizards Fall to Grizzlies

The Wizards put up a fight, but came up short and fell 90-83 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Vegas. Chris Singleton led the team with 16 points, Jan Vesely added 15 points and 9 boards, while Glen Rice, Jr. added 14 points. More: Recap | Photos | Highlights | Box Score | Chat Recap | Postgame: Rice Jr. | Vesely | Newman | Summer League Central


WIZARDS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Opponent Date Location Time
Golden State Warriors Sat, July 13 COX Pavilion L 56-52
New York Knicks Sun, July 14 COX Pavilion L 82-69
Denver Nuggets Tues, July 16 COX Pavilion W 97-69
Memphis Grizzlies Weds, July 17 Thomas & Mack L 90-83
New Orleans Pelicans Fri, July 19 Thomas & Mack W 78-77

SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

# Player Ht. Wt. School/Hometown
33 Devin Booker 6-8 250 Clemson
19 Sundiata Gaines 6-1 200 Georgia
30 Frank Hassell 6-8 235 Old Dominion
16 Marquez Haynes 6-3 185 Texas-Arlington
32 Dennis Horner 6-9 230 North Carolina St.
40 Lorne Jackson 6-2 205 Pepperdine
26 Andrew Lawrence 6-2 192 College of Charleston
22 Otto Porter 6-9 205 Georgetown
14 Glen Rice, Jr. 6-6 215 Georgia Tech
31 Chris Singleton 6-9 235 Florida St.
51 Maurice Sutton 6-11 220 Villanova
21 Ryan Thompson 6-6 220 Rider
24 Jan Vesely 6-11 240 Czech Republic

Wizards Rout Nuggets

After struggling offensively in their first two games, the Wizards exploded for 97 points and a 97-69 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Jan Vesely led the way with a game-high 18 points on 9/11 shooting, while Glen Rice, Jr. finished with 13. More: Recap | Box Score | Highlights | Chat Recap | Postgame: Vesely | Rice Jr. | Porter | Cassell | Summer League Central

Knicks Outduel Wizards

The Wizards fell, 82-69, to the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon in Vegas. Marquez Haynes led the team with 13 points, Chris Singleton added 12, while Jan Vesely finished with 10 points & 10 boards. More: Box Score | Photos | Highlights | Chat Recap | Postgame: Porter | Vesely | Newman | Summer League Blog | Summer League Central

Wizards Fall to Warriors

The Wizards fell to the Warriors, 56-52, during the opening game of Summer League play. Chris Singleton led the Wizards with 13 points, Glen Rice Jr. had 8p/7r, and Porter finished with 7p/6r. The Wizards next play on Sunday at 4pm against the Knicks. More: Game Info | Highlights | Photos | Chat Recap | Postgame: Porter | Rice Jr. | Beal | Cassell | Summer League Blog | Summer League Central

Wall & Beal Crash Practice

On Friday, the Wizards Summer League squad practiced in Las Vegas and John Wall and Bradley Beal were on hand to watch. Check out more on the Wizards Summer League Blog! More: Courtside Report with John Wall in Vegas | Photos | Summer League Central

Mini-Camp: Day 4

Day four was the final day of Summer League Mini-Camp and featured an afternoon practice before the team took off for Vegas. Get a full recap on the Wizards Blog! More: Wizards Finalize Summer League Roster | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1 | Day 4 Photos | Interviews: Wittman | Porter | Rice | Devin Booker | Summer League Central

Mini-Camp: Day 3

Day three of Summer League Mini-Camp featured two more practices, get a full recap on the Wizards Blog! More: Day 2 | Day 1 | Day 3 Photos | Rice, Jr. Slam | Vesely's Steal & Slam | Singleton's Block | Courtside Report Otto Porter | Courtside Report Glen Rice, Jr. | Interviews: Singleton | Vesely | Rice, Jr. | Summer League Central

Mini-Camp: Day 2

Day two of Summer League Mini-Camp featured two practices and ended with Summerfest at Verizon Center. Get a full recap on the Wizards Blog! More: Rice, Jr. Slam | Vesely's Steal & Slam | Singleton's Block | Courtside Report Otto Porter | Courtside Report Glen Rice, Jr. | Interviews: Booker | Porter | Rice, Jr. | Summer League Central

Mini-Camp: Day 1

On Monday, the Wizards opened up their Summer League Mini-Camp featuring rookies Otto Porter and Glen Rice, Jr. along with returning forwards Chris Singleton and Jan Vesely. Get a full recap of Day 1 on the Wizards Blog and stay tuned for interviews and highlights... More: Day 1 Photos | Summer League Central | Interviews: Beal | Porter | Rice Jr. | Singleton | Vesely

Mini-Camp Highlights

Check out highlights from inside Wizards Summer League Mini-Camp! Otto Porter Highlights | Glen Rice, Jr. Highlights | Day 2 Blog | Day 1 Recap | Photos




2013 Mini-Camp

The Washington Wizards will return to Las Vegas to participate in the 2013 NBA Summer League. Prior to the Summer League, the Wizards will hold a mini-camp at Verizon Center. Get all the details and dates from the mini-camp in the official press release.


New Format

The NBA released the schedule for the 2013 NBA Summer League. The Wizards will play in three preliminary round games from July 13-16 before being seeded in a tournament running through the Championship Game on July 22. Wizards Blog Breaks Down Tournament | CSN to Televise Games | Click for Wizards Summer League Schedule

Porter and Rice, Jr. Sign

The Wizards have signed forward Otto Porter and guard Glen Rice, Jr., President Ernie Grunfeld announced Monday. Full Press Release