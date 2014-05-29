Predict the Pick

Headlines

Wizards Select Otto Porter

With the #3 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, the Wizards selected Georgetown's Otto Porter. During his sophomore season, Porter averaged 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Blog: Wizards Get Their Guy | Courtside Report from the Draft | Behind the Scenes Photos| Otto in New York | Profile | Courtside Report Draft Edition | Workout Highlights | Twitter Reaction

Wizards Acquire Glen Rice, Jr.

The Wizards acquired Glen Rice, Jr. (taken 35th overall by Philadelphia) in exchange for the 38th and 54th overall picks in Thursday's NBA Draft. Rice (6-5, 206) played last season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA D- League, averaging 13.0 points and 6.2 rebounds. Blog: Glen Rice Jr. Profile | More: Press Release | Photos | Rice D-League Highlights

Courtside Report - Ernie Grunfeld

A Courtside Report with Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld, who spoke with Casey Phillips about the upcoming NBA Draft. Watch: Full Pre-Draft Press Conference | Wizards Draft Central | Courtside Report Draft Editions | History of #3 Pick

NBA Draft Week

It's NBA Draft week! Get caught up with many of the top prospects who made their way through Verizon Center in these special Courtside Report Draft Editions.

Friday's Pre-Draft Workout: June 21st

On Friday, the Wizards held a pre-draft workout featuring: Keith Clanton (UCF), D.J. Cooper (Ohio), Joffrey Lauvergne (France), Korie Lucious (Iowa St.), Nicolo Melli (Italy), and Maurice Sutton (Villanova). Check out photos from the workout and watch the post-workout interviews with some of the prospects. Watch: Lucious | Clanton | Cooper | Draft Central

#3 Pick Through the Years

For the second year in a row, the Wizards hold the #3 pick in the NBA Draft. Take a look back at some of the notable #3 picks through the years.

Wednesday's Pre-Draft Workout: June 19th

On Wednesday, the Wizards held a pre-draft workout featuirng: Kevin Foster (Santa Clara), Vander Joaquim (Hawaii), Oleskandr Lypovyy (Ukraine), Dejan Musli (Serbia), Tahj Tate (Deleware St.), and Erik Etherly (Loyola). Check out photos from the workout and watch the post-workout interviews with some of the prospects. Watch: Etherly | Lypovyy | Draft Central

Noel Visits Wizards on Saturday

Check out this special Courtside Report Draft Edition with Kentucky F/C Nerlens Noel, after he came in to visit the Wizards on Saturday. More: Media Interview | Bio | Draft Central

Otto Porter Courtside Report Draft Edition

Check out this special Courtside Report Draft Edition with Georgetown F Otto Porter, after he came in to work out for the Wizards on Friday. | Media Interview | More Courtside Report Draft Editions: Anthony Bennett | Mason Plumlee | Dexter Strickland | Peyton Siva | Elijah Johnson | Christian Watford | Draft Central

Otto Porter Workout Highlights

Watch exclusive highlights of Georgetown's Otto Porter in Friday's Wizards Pre-Draft workout at Verizon Center. Watch: Porter Addressed Media After Workout | Workout Photos | Draft Central

Porter, 5 Others to Workout on Friday

The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Friday's workout: Jackie Carmichael (Illinois St), Kevin Dillard (Dayton), Ryan Evans (Wisconsin), Viktor Gaddefors (Sweeden), Bruce Massey (Middle Tennessee), & Otto Porter (Georgetown).

Anthony Bennett Visits Wizards

On Thursday, UNLV F Anthony Bennett visited with the Wizards, but because of a shoulder injury he was unable to workout. Afterwards, he sat down with Dave Johnson and Glenn Consor for this exclusive Courtside Report Draft Edition. More: Media interview | Bennett Bio

Courtside Report Draft Editions: June 12

Check out these special Courtside Report Draft Editions, as draft prospects make their way into Wizards Pre-Draft workouts. Watch: Mason Plumlee | Dexter Strickland | Peyton Siva | Elijah Johnson | Christian Watford | Wednesday's Workout Photos | Workout Highlights: Plumlee | Strickland | Draft Central

Wednesday's Pre-Draft Workout: June 12th

On Wednesday, the Wizards held Pre-Draft workouts for Karron Johnson (Shaw), Bruce Massey (Middle Tennessee), Brock Motum (Washington St.), Mason Plumlee (Duke), Dexter Strickland (UNC), & Kellen Thornton (Tennessee St.). Check out photos from the workouts or watch feature highlight videos from some of the prospects. Watch: Plumlee | Strickland

Pre-Draft Workout Highlights

Check out highlight videos from some of the top names who have taken part in a Wizards Pre-Draft workout. Watch: Christian Watford | Peyton Siva | Elijah Johnson | DeShaun Thomas | James Southerland | Laurence Bowers | Friday's Pre-Draft Workout Highlights

Pre-Draft Workouts: June 7

On Friday, C.J. Aiken (St. Joseph's), Junior Cadougan (Marquette), Ella Ellis (Army), Lamont Jones (Iona), A.J. Matthews (Farmingdale St.), and Mike Muscala (Bucknell) all took part in the Wizards Pre-Draft workout. Check out photos and highlights and stay tuned for post-workout interviews with the prospects. Watch: Highlights | Draft Central

Pre-Draft Workouts: June 6

On Thursday, Keion Bell (Missouri), Laurence Bowers (Missouri), D.J. Seeley (Cal St. Fullerton), James Southerland (Syracuse), DeShaun Thomas (Ohio St.), and Khalif Wyatt (Temple) all took part in the Wizards Pre-Draft workout. Check out photos and watch post-workout interviews with the prospects. Watch: Thomas | Southerland | Wyatt | Draft Central

Courtside Report Draft Editions

Check out these special Courtside Report Draft Editions as draft prospects make their way into Wizards Pre-Draft workouts. Watch: Peyton Siva | Elijah Johnson | Christian Watford | Wednesday's Workout Photos | Profiles: Siva | Johnson | Watford | Draft Central

Siva's Dunk

Check out Louisville's Peyton Siva dunk over Memphis' Adonis Thomas during Wednesday's Pre-Draft workout. More: Peyton Siva Courtside Report Draft Edition | Elijah Johnson Courtside Report Draft Edition | Christian Watford Courtside Report Draft Edition | Wednesday's Workout Photos | Profiles: Siva | Johnson | Watford | Draft Central

Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Thursday, June 6

The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow – Thursday, June 6th – at 12:30 pm at Verizon Center. The following players will participate in the workout: Keion Bell (Missouri) | Laurence Bowers (Missouri) | D.J. Seeley (Cal St. Fullerton) | James Southerland (Syracuse) | DeShaun Thomas (Ohio St.) | Khalif Wyatt (Temple).

Pre-Draft Workouts: June 5

On Wednesday, Will Clyburn (Iowa St.), Elijah Johnson (Kansas), Nick Minnerath (Detroit), Peyton Siva (Louisville), Adonis Thomas (Memphis), and Christian Watford (Indiana) took part in the Wizards Pre-Draft workout. Check out photos and watch their post-workout interviews. Watch: Siva | Johnson | Watford | Draft Central

Pre-Draft Workouts: June 4

Pre-Draft Workouts: June 3

On Monday, Tyler Brown (Illinois St), Rotnei Clarke (Butler), Greg Echenique (Creighton), Ehimen Orupke (Wichita St.), Miguel Paul (East Carolina), and Angelo Sharpless (Elizabeth St.) worked out for a Wizards Pre-Draft workout. Check out photos from the workout or watch their post-workout interviews. Watch: Clarke | Brown | Sharpless | 2013 Draft Central

Behind-the-Scenes with Beal at Lottery

Check out this exclusive behind-the-scenes video of Bradley Beal at the NBA Draft Lottery in Thursday's Monumental Today! More: Courtside Report - Beal | Behind-the-Scenes Photos | Blog: Grunfeld on Pick | Johnson: One Pick, Many Possibilities | Leading up to the Lottery | Wizards Land #3 Pick

Wizards Land #3 Pick

The Wizards had just a 4.77% chance of moving into the #3 slot, but did just that, netting the #3 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. More: Official Release | Blog: Grunfeld on Pick | Behind-the-Scenes Photos | Leading up to the Lottery | Wizards Lottery History