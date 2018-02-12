Warriors Recall Patrick McCaw from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Patrick McCaw from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, the team announced today.

In two assignments with Santa Cruz this season, the second-year guard is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.50 steals and 29.2 minutes in two games (all starts).

McCaw has appeared in 50 games (six starts) for Golden State this season, averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 15.8 minutes per game.