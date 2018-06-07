Warriors to Host Official Watch Party at Oracle Arena for Game 4 of The NBA Finals

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, in partnership with AEG Facilities, announced today that they will host an Official Warriors Watch Party at Oracle Arena for fans to watch the Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 8, at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the Oracle Arena Watch Party will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 7, at noon, with an exclusive presale for the team’s season ticket holders on Thursday, June 7, at 10 a.m. and Season Ticket Priority Wait List members on Thursday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 and available exclusively at warriors.com. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the AEG Oakland Community Foundation and the Warriors Community Foundation. Parking opens at 3 p.m. ($30) with Oracle Arena doors opening at 5 p.m. In addition, the Warriors Team Stores located throughout Oracle Arena will be open for fans to purchase the latest Warriors gear.

American Express is the preferred payment partner of the Golden State Warriors. For more information on the Warriors 2018 Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit warriors.com.