Warriors Camp, Craziness & Candy with Jordan Bell

Summer is in full swing for the Warriors Basketball Camps. The Overnight Camp with Jordan Bell tipped off on Saturday, June 30, and it was nothing but fun and basketball from the beginning. Here are some of the best moments, celebrations and shenanigans from camp.

Day 1

Campers & parents arrived at USF on a sunny Saturday to check in for camp!

Coach Jordan helped move campers into their dorms and everyone was ready to play soon after.

Games were interrupted by the much important selfie break.

Selfie break! A post shared by Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) on Jun 30, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

Day 1 was fun #ThisIsWhyWePlay A post shared by Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:03pm PDT

Day 2

Campers brought their a-game to camp.

Jordan brought his friend Larry for the campers to see & take a photo with.

Sunday Funday A post shared by Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

Taking selfies, FaceTime calls & candy: Coach Jordan.