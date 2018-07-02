Warriors Camp, Craziness & Candy with Jordan Bell
Summer is in full swing for the Warriors Basketball Camps. The Overnight Camp with Jordan Bell tipped off on Saturday, June 30, and it was nothing but fun and basketball from the beginning. Here are some of the best moments, celebrations and shenanigans from camp.
Day 1
Campers & parents arrived at USF on a sunny Saturday to check in for camp!
Coach Jordan helped move campers into their dorms and everyone was ready to play soon after.
Games were interrupted by the much important selfie break.
Day 2
Campers brought their a-game to camp.
Jordan brought his friend Larry for the campers to see & take a photo with.
Taking selfies, FaceTime calls & candy: Coach Jordan.
