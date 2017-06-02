Warriors and NBA Dedicate a NBA Cares Learn and Play Zone, presented by State Farm and Kaiser Permanente

The Warriors and the NBA partnered with Kaiser Permanente and State Farm to open a new NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone at Westlake Middle School in Oakland. The Learn & Play Zone will provide youth with a safe place to play and resources to help them explore educational interests.

Warriors players and executives were on hand to interact with students in the Learn & Play Zone and help those students. NBA and WNBA legends and league executives were also there to cut the ribbon on their transformed spaces, which include a family resource room, library, and dance room with new décor, books and wall graphics. This marks the 1,089th live, learn or play space created by the NBA family.

Also as part of The Finals 2017, NBA Cares is working with DonorsChoose.org to fund more than 60 class projects across Oakland and Cleveland, impacting more than 5,000 students throughout 41 schools.