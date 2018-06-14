Top Moments of the 2018 Warriors Parade

With Championships come celebrations, and there is none better than a Championship parade. The Warriors took to the streets of Downtown Oakland to celebrate Tuesday morning with Dub Nation, friends & family. Join us as we take a look back at the top moments from this year’s Warriors Parade.

DUBS ON THE RUN

The Dubs proved that they are still in Finals condition, stopping the parade to run the route and celebrate with fans.

Steph put down Larry and made a run for it pic.twitter.com/eVB9Rv0nmt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018

Steph isn't done handing out assists quite yet. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/0JOanO0KWu — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2018

PARADE FITS

Just like game day, parade day calls for some fire outfits.

aye @fbccbayarea.....this is for you! A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Cozy Boyz .. see these ice cream A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on Jun 12, 2018 at 3:33pm PDT

"All summer '18 is shirtless" pic.twitter.com/j7XtucTx4w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018

CELEBRATING WITH FAMILY

Who better to celebrate with than those who have been by your side from the beginning?

Parade Flo... A post shared by Javale Pierre {2X} McGee (@javalemcgee) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

Back 2 Back MooD! #WarriorsParade A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Jun 12, 2018 at 3:58pm PDT

A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on Jun 12, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

#PARADEKLAY

Klay was in full parade Klay mode. Don’t worry if you missed it, or if you want to watch this video hundreds of times (we already have).

NICK YOUNG

Can’t. Stop. Watching. Nick Young won his first NBA Championship and was enjoying every moment of it.

Swag Champ x Pierre 2-time A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 13, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

CHAMPAGNE SHOWERS

Not the most hygienic but certainly the most fun. The team celebrated throughout the parade route by popping off champagne with Dub Nation.

it’s a MOOD pic.twitter.com/rCLreNsLNi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018

DUB NATION

Fans showed up by the hundreds of thousands to celebrate the Dubs, coming from near and far. Dub Nation, thank you. Your endless support, energy and pride for the Warriors is felt year in and year out. Honestly, get you a fan base that brings you hot Cheetos.

real fans bring you flaming hot Cheetos #DubNation pic.twitter.com/BeV9ou0ifA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2018

#DubNation, you are AMAZING! Thank you for making the #WarriorsParade another unforgettable day pic.twitter.com/7JsAUtMOrY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2018

WINNING WITH YOUR BEST FRIENDS

JaVale said it best when describing what it’s like to win with Nick Young, “It was amazing. Just being able to go through it with one of my best friends in the league. So he’s got a championship now. I’ve got two championships now. I mean, what else can you say?”

Name a more iconic duo than Swaggy and JaVale. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/OIbTwat0zz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018

LARRY IS BACK IN THE BAY

