Rey Josue/NBAE via Getty Images
Top Moments of the 2018 Warriors Parade
With Championships come celebrations, and there is none better than a Championship parade. The Warriors took to the streets of Downtown Oakland to celebrate Tuesday morning with Dub Nation, friends & family. Join us as we take a look back at the top moments from this year’s Warriors Parade.
DUBS ON THE RUN
The Dubs proved that they are still in Finals condition, stopping the parade to run the route and celebrate with fans.
Steph put down Larry and made a run for it pic.twitter.com/eVB9Rv0nmt— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018
Steph isn't done handing out assists quite yet. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/0JOanO0KWu— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2018
PARADE FITS
Just like game day, parade day calls for some fire outfits.
"All summer '18 is shirtless" pic.twitter.com/j7XtucTx4w— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018
CELEBRATING WITH FAMILY
Who better to celebrate with than those who have been by your side from the beginning?
#PARADEKLAY
Klay was in full parade Klay mode. Don’t worry if you missed it, or if you want to watch this video hundreds of times (we already have).
#ParadeKlay is a top 5 Klay. #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/CqZUKLUhH7— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
NICK YOUNG
Can’t. Stop. Watching. Nick Young won his first NBA Championship and was enjoying every moment of it.
CHAMPAGNE SHOWERS
Not the most hygienic but certainly the most fun. The team celebrated throughout the parade route by popping off champagne with Dub Nation.
it’s a MOOD pic.twitter.com/rCLreNsLNi— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
Think it’s safe to say @1jordanbell enjoyed the #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/NUVsli8aaV— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2018
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/RvEkKu6SL6— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2018
2018 #NBAFinals MVP. #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/zEHroVL5OX— NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2018
DUB NATION
Fans showed up by the hundreds of thousands to celebrate the Dubs, coming from near and far. Dub Nation, thank you. Your endless support, energy and pride for the Warriors is felt year in and year out. Honestly, get you a fan base that brings you hot Cheetos.
real fans bring you flaming hot Cheetos #DubNation pic.twitter.com/BeV9ou0ifA— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2018
#DubNation, you are AMAZING! Thank you for making the #WarriorsParade another unforgettable day pic.twitter.com/7JsAUtMOrY— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2018
Nothing but LOVE for #DubNation! #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/rnUhKELSVf— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
DUB NATION! pic.twitter.com/Rhd5xozc8y— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
WINNING WITH YOUR BEST FRIENDS
JaVale said it best when describing what it’s like to win with Nick Young, “It was amazing. Just being able to go through it with one of my best friends in the league. So he’s got a championship now. I’ve got two championships now. I mean, what else can you say?”
Name a more iconic duo than Swaggy and JaVale. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/OIbTwat0zz— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018
"I love winning a champ with my man, McGee." - @NickSwagyPYoung #DubNation pic.twitter.com/CRsXKJ1HF3— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2018
Enjoying #WarriorsParade with your childhood friend #ThisIsWhyWePlay @QCook323 #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/S07xBpNieM— NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 12, 2018
LARRY IS BACK IN THE BAY
Larry’s here #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/Z6vL6oFN4p— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018