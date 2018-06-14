OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with fans during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 12, 2018 in Oakland, California.
Rey Josue/NBAE via Getty Images

Top Moments of the 2018 Warriors Parade

Posted: Jun 14, 2018

With Championships come celebrations, and there is none better than a Championship parade. The Warriors took to the streets of Downtown Oakland to celebrate Tuesday morning with Dub Nation, friends & family. Join us as we take a look back at the top moments from this year’s Warriors Parade.

DUBS ON THE RUN

The Dubs proved that they are still in Finals condition, stopping the parade to run the route and celebrate with fans.


PARADE FITS

Just like game day, parade day calls for some fire outfits.

aye @fbccbayarea.....this is for you!

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Cozy Boyz .. see these ice cream

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on


CELEBRATING WITH FAMILY

Who better to celebrate with than those who have been by your side from the beginning?

Live every day like you’re @swaggyp1 #WarriorsParade

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

Parade Flo...

A post shared by Javale Pierre {2X} McGee (@javalemcgee) on

Back 2 Back MooD! #WarriorsParade

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on


#PARADEKLAY

Klay was in full parade Klay mode. Don’t worry if you missed it, or if you want to watch this video hundreds of times (we already have).


NICK YOUNG

Can’t. Stop. Watching. Nick Young won his first NBA Championship and was enjoying every moment of it.

Nick out here living his BEST life #WarriorsParade

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

“All Summer 18 is shirtless!” - @swaggyp1

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

Swag Champ x Pierre 2-time

A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on


CHAMPAGNE SHOWERS

Not the most hygienic but certainly the most fun. The team celebrated throughout the parade route by popping off champagne with Dub Nation.


DUB NATION

Fans showed up by the hundreds of thousands to celebrate the Dubs, coming from near and far. Dub Nation, thank you. Your endless support, energy and pride for the Warriors is felt year in and year out. Honestly, get you a fan base that brings you hot Cheetos.

via GIPHY


WINNING WITH YOUR BEST FRIENDS

JaVale said it best when describing what it’s like to win with Nick Young, “It was amazing. Just being able to go through it with one of my best friends in the league. So he’s got a championship now. I’ve got two championships now. I mean, what else can you say?”

What a day with my guy @klaythompson. Great seeing DubNation at parade

A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on


LARRY IS BACK IN THE BAY

via GIPHY

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors, 2018 NBA Champions, 2018 Championship Parade

Related Content

Warriors

2018 NBA Champions

2018 Championship Parade