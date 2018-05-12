Sole of the Warriors: Best of the Western Conference Semifinals

The best style and sneaker moments of the 2018 Western Conference Semifinals.

In the NBA, there's no better time to flex your style or debut new sneakers than the Playoffs. The stage is bigger and the lights shine brighter. All eyes are on you as the stakes grow higher each round, teams fighting to be one step closer to the ultimate goal. The postseason is when you bring all the fire you've got - on and off the court.

An accomplished team on the court, the Dubs are also one of the most fashionable squads, featuring a wide range of styles...

Some guys embrace the NBA's version of a runway by flexing the hottest labels, while others keep it cozy in their Nike tech fleece (shout out KD). On-court, Stephen Curry returned to action after missing nearly six weeks with a knee injury and debuted two new Under Armour Curry 5 colorways. Kevin Durant swapped his favorite Nike KDX blue, black and yellow PEs for a yellow and blue pair featuring the famous Oaktree design that's featured on the team's "The Town" jerseys.

Check out more of the best sneakers and style from the Western Conference Semifinals below.