Shootaround Notes - 5/8/17

The Warriors are looking to complete the series sweep of the Utah Jazz in Game 4 later tonight, and acting Head Coach Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green met with the media following Monday morning's shootaround to discuss the keys to the game. Topics covered included what they expect out of the Jazz, the importance of a fast start, Curry's playoff beard and more:

On the Jazz having their backs against the wall:

Draymond Green: "They're going to fight. This isn't a team that's going to quit. They have a lot of pride, a lot of stand up guys on this team. So they're definitely not going to quit. We definitely have to come out and play good if we want to win this game and close out this series."

Stephen Curry: "Anytime you have an opportunity to close out a series, you want to try to take advantage of that…that's all we're really focused on is these 48 minutes, and we've put ourselves in a great position to hopefully go 4-0 and go to the next round."

On getting off to a quick start:

Mike Brown: "Quinn [Snyder] is a great coach and he's going to have his guys going. The crowd is going to be into it, and there's nobody on their team that's going to quit. They're going to come out, they're going to fight. We told our guys that. It's going to be a tough game. And that's why we'd like to try to be able to get off to a quick start, and if we can, I think it will help us as the game goes along."

Stephen Curry: "In a closeout game, you expect the other team to give everything they have, everything in the tank. And at some point we want to hopefully just wear them down to the point where we get a lot of momentum on our side, take the crowd out of it, and just finish the job off. It does make that start that much more important, to give yourselves that momentum early."

Draymond Green: "That should be the emphasis for anyone who plays basketball. Start well."

On the temptation to look ahead:

Mike Brown: "We just want to play the right way. We feel if we play the right way, if we keep it simple offensively, control our turnovers so we can win the possession game, and then we're locked in defensively for as close to 48 minutes as possible, with our scoring power we feel like we can beat anybody. So we're preaching that more than, ‘hey, let's go get a win to get rest.'"

On the effect of playing at high altitude:

Draymond Green: "First few minutes for sure, and then you catch that second wind and you're alright. But those first few minutes are brutal. It's rough."

On the reason for his playoff beard:

Stephen Curry: "My wife likes it. Happy wife, happy life."