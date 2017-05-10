Second Round Takeaways

Recounting some of the lessons learned from the Warriors' series victory over the Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Warriors are headed back to the Western Conference Finals after completing the sweep of the Utah Jazz in Game 4 on Monday night. Coming on the heels of their first round sweep of the Trail Blazers, it's the first time the Warriors have swept consecutive postseason series in franchise history. Golden State defeated Utah by an average of 15.0 points per contest, and their current eight-game winning streak is also the longest in franchise playoff history. In advancing to their third consecutive Conference Finals, the Dubs now await the victor of the ongoing series between the Spurs and Rockets, currently knotted at two games apiece. But before we move forward, let's recount some of the lessons learned from the Warriors' performance in the second round:

Killer Instinct

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice...

Let's make something clear right off the bat. The Warriors obviously aren't fooling around whatsoever. For the second-straight series, Golden State went into a Game 4 in their opponents' building with a chance to finish off their foe, and for the second-straight time, the Dubs blew the doors off in the opening minutes. In Game 4 against Portland, the Warriors opened up a 20-point lead halfway into the first quarter, led by 23 points at its conclusion and rode that all the way to a series victory. On Monday night in Utah, it took them slightly longer to replicate that advantage, but sure enough they ended the opening frame with an almost-identical 22-point lead. The Jazz never recovered, and even after they went on a 14-0 run early in the second quarter, Golden State still led by double-digits. Twice now the Warriors have stepped up to the challenge and displayed the killer instinct required to finish off their opponent in the shortest amount of time possible.

Quick Starters

How's this for a lesson? It's really hard to lose if you never trail.

Of Golden State's four wins in the series, three of them were wire-to-wire victories, becoming the first team with three wire-to-wire wins in a single series within the last 20 postseasons. In fact, the Dubs led for 173 of the 192 minutes in the series, including all but 37 seconds of the decisive Game 4. In order to do so, the Warriors had to get off to fast starts, and oh boy did they. Golden State limited Utah to an average of 17.5 first quarter points in the series, as the Dubs posted an incredulous net rating of plus-57.4 in the first frame, meaning they outscored the Jazz by 57.4 points per 100 first quarter possessions. To put that in perspective, the Warriors had the two best single-quarter net ratings of any team in the league in the regular season: plus-22.8 in the third quarter, and plus-14.4 in the first.

Turnovers (Or Lack Thereof)

Once the Warriors got the lead, they almost never gave it back, a task made easier by the fact that the Dubs took tremendous care of the ball in the series. After committing at least eight turnovers in every game during the regular season, Golden State committed just seven turnovers in two of the four games against the Jazz, tying a franchise record for fewest in a playoff game on both occasions. One of those instances came in Game 3, and on that night, all seven turnovers were committed in the first half. It was the first time in the last 20 seasons that the Warriors did not commit a turnover in the second half of a game (regular season or playoffs). The Warriors are tough enough to beat as it is, and when they're not beating themselves…well, just look at the box scores.

Treymond

Coming into the series, if you had to guess which two players would lead Golden State in three-point shooting, chances are the response would have included some combination of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, for obvious reasons. While Curry did in fact lead the Warriors with 13 made-threes in the series, it was actually Draymond Green that ranked second on the team with 10. Additionally, Green was the only player on Golden State to shoot above 40 percent from beyond the arc, converting 47.6 percent of his three-point attempts in the series. After making 81 treys on 30.8 percent shooting in 76 regular season games, Green has already accounted for more than a quarter of that output in eight playoff games, having made 21-of-41 (.512) three-pointers so far in the postseason. Green's defense and rebounding are critical to the Warriors' success, but when he's able to score effectively as well - particularly from three-point range - they've been nearly impossible to beat. Green accounted for 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 4 on Monday, improving the Warriors' record to 22-0 all-time (regular season and playoffs combined) when he records a triple-double.

Steady Shaun

Speaking of impossible, Green almost never flies under the radar over the course of a game. Shaun Livingston's impact, on the other hand, is often a little subtler. After missing the final three games of the Warriors' series victory over the Trail Blazers due to injury, Livingston returned for all four games against the Jazz, and was his usual, steady self. He played double-digit minutes in every contest, shot 57.1 percent from the field and ranked third on Golden State as a plus-18.5 per 36 minutes. In the decisive Game 4 victory over the Jazz, Livingston was a plus-28 in 17 minutes. "I thought Shaun was fantastic for us," said Coach Brown following the game. "He was a steady hand throughout the course of the night. He only played 17 minutes, but those 17 minutes were huge...a lot of good things that may not show up on the stat sheet."