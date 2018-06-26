The Overnight Camp ft. Shaun Livingston & Zaza Pachulia
Summertime means that it's time for our Warriors Basketball Camp. This week, The Overnight Camp with Zaza Pachulia & Shaun Livingston kicked off. Check out some of the best moments & shenanigans from camp.
“It’s all about discipline, it’s all about learning, it’s all about the experience & it’s all about the joy.”— Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) June 25, 2018
Hear more from Zaza on our first day of camp pic.twitter.com/tTEHHBSiu9
It’s autograph time at camp! pic.twitter.com/vABfh0JOn6— Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) June 25, 2018