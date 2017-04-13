Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose Declare Friday, April 14 Blue & Gold Day

Earlier today, Mayor Schaaf, Mayor Lee and Mayor Liccardo declared Friday, April 14 "Blue & Gold Day" in honor of the Golden State Warriors fifth-straight appearance in the NBA Playoffs. Mayor Lee and Mayor Schaaf are encouraging all fans throughout the Bay Area to wear blue and gold this Friday to show support for the Warriors as they enter the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

"With another exciting record breaking regular season in the books, Warriors fans in Oakland and across the Bay Area are ready to propel our team through the playoffs and back to the 2017 NBA Finals," said Mayor Libby Schaaf. "In the lead up to Game 1 against Portland on Sunday at Oracle Arena, I encourage all fans to remind the world that we have the greatest home court advantage in sports by wearing their Warriors gold on Friday."

"I’m urging all San Franciscans and all residents of the Bay Area to show they are ready for another great Warriors' postseason by wearing blue and gold wherever they go on Friday," said Mayor Lee "Let’s tip off this year’s playoff run with pride and remind everyone that San Francisco is Warriors ground. Go Dubs!"

"The Warriors continue to do us proud as the #1 seed in the Western Conference," said Mayor Liccardo. "While the team prepares for another exciting postseason run, I encourage all fans in San Jose and across the Bay Area to get fired up and show our strength in numbers by wearing blue and gold on Friday!"

For video Mayor Schaaf and Mayor Lee declaring Friday, April 14 Blue & Gold Day, please click here and here.

Warriors 2017 NBA Playoff First Round Schedule:

Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 Portland at Golden State - 12:30PM

Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19 Portland at Golden State - 7:30PM

Game 3 – Saturday, April 22 Golden State at Portland - 7:30PM

Game 4 – Monday, April 24 Golden State at Portland - 7:30PM

Game 5 * Wednesday, April 26 Portland at Golden State - TBD

Game 6 * Friday, April 28 Golden State at Portland - TBD

Game 7 * Sunday, April 30 Portland at Golden State - TBD

*If necessary

