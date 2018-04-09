Bay Area to Celebrate "Warriors Week" to Tip Off the 2018 NBA Playoffs

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that the Warriors and their partners, along with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, will celebrate “Warriors Week,” starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 10 through Saturday, April 14 to encourage the entire Bay Area to show their Strength in Numbers for the Warriors 2018 Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which start as early as Saturday, April 14. The Warriors captured the 2017 NBA Championship, marking the team’s fifth NBA title (2017, 2015, 1975, 1956, 1947), and have made three consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals. A full 2018 NBA Playoff schedule with opponent, dates and times will be announced later this week.

As part of Warriors Week, and Mayor Schaaf, Mayor Farrell and Mayor Liccardo are declaring Friday, April 13 as Blue and Gold Day and encouraging all Warriors fans to wear their Blue and Gold Warriors gear. Blue and Gold Day will also include blue and gold lights at San Francisco and Oakland City Halls, along with Warriors flags being flown throughout the day at each City Hall.

“I love Blue and Gold Day in the Bay Area because it signals the start of another exciting playoff run by our defending champion Warriors,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf. “I encourage all Oakland city employees and fans in every corner of our city to put your Warriors pride on full display on Friday and remind the world again that we're the best fans in the NBA.”

“When we reach April, that means one thing—the Warriors will be in the postseason playing for an NBA championship,” said Mayor Mark Farrell. “To help root on our team to another title, I am asking all my fellow San Francisco residents to wear team colors on Friday for Blue and Gold Day. I’m looking forward to putting on my best Warriors gear and cheering on the squad as they shoot for their third trophy in four years. Go Dubs!”

“The Warriors continue to make us proud with spectacular play every season,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “While the team prepares for another exciting postseason run, I encourage all fans in San Jose and across the Bay to get fired up and show our strength in numbers by wearing blue and gold this Friday – Go Dubs!”

For videos of Mayor Farrell and Mayor Liccardo speaking about Blue and Gold Day, please click here.

Warriors Week will also include a variety of radio, digital, partner, in-arena and merchandise promotions to drive excitement for the Warriors 2018 NBA Playoffs including:

Warriors Digital Promotion – The Warriors are teaming up with Outside Lands and NBC Sports Bay Area for a Warriors Week Digital Promotion where fans have an opportunity to enter to win two VIP Passes for the 2018 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, a chance to be the first NBC Sports #AuthenticFan of the Game including tickets to the Warriors second home game of the First Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs , autographed Warriors jerseys and autographed basketballs. Fans can enter the sweepstakes at warriors.com/warriorsweek.

Uber Dubs Day – As the official Ride of the Warriors, Uber is creating Dubs Day on Tuesday, April 10th, where fans have a chance to score Warriors playoff tickets and merchandise, along with a ride with last year’s Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. On Dubs Day, Uber will have one golden bright Uber with limited number of playoff tickets and last year’s trophy for lucky riders across the Bay to ride in. Dubs Day will also include hundreds of Ubers driving around with Warriors merchandise for riders to win.

95.7 The GAME Golden Ticket Contest – Warriors radio partner, 95.7 The Game, is conducting a promotion leading up to the First Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs qualifying listeners for a chance to win the GOLDEN TICKET (includes one pair of tickets to EVERY Warriors home playoff game) twice per day in the 8am and 5pm hours by announcing a Golden State Warriors keyword of the hour. Listeners will have 9 minutes and 57 seconds to log onto 957thegame.com and input that keyword online to be entered to win! The day before Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, 95.7 The GAME will announce the grand prize winner live on-air in AM drive with Joe, Loe and Dibs in the morning!

Car Flag Friday – The team is encouraging fans to fly their Warriors Car Flags every Friday during the 2018 NBA Playoffs starting, this Friday, April 13. Fans will be able to pick-up one free car flag at any of the Warriors Team Store locations throughout the Bay Area (Oracle Arena, Walnut Creek, San Jose, San Francisco and at Dunk Contest in Burlingame) while supplies last.

Warriors Strength in Numbers Merchandise – Warriors 2018 NBA Official Playoffs Strength in Numbers merchandise from Nike is now available at warriors.com and all Warriors Team Stores.

Throughout the 2018 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors will also have a variety of fan activations at Oracle Arena including a commemorative ticket photo opportunity, a sports action figure experience where fans can create their own sports action figure of themselves, and a United pop-a-shot contest on the plaza for select games, along with a Kaiser Shootaround experience for select games. For the second home game of each round the Warriors qualify for, the Warriors will give away custom-designed Limited Edition Warriors posters to the first 5,000 fans who enter Oracle Arena.

Warriors 2018 NBA Playoffs tickets are now available at warriors.com. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe andconvenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

