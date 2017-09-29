(Noah Graham/warriors.com)
Warriors Unveil Refurbished Courts at Washington Park in Alameda
Court Unveiling Part of "Back to School in the Bay" Initiative Impacting 50,000 Bay Area Students
The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Good Tidings Foundation, Aquafina and the Alameda Theatre & Cineplex, unveiled two newly refurbished basketball courts at Washington Park in Alameda on Friday, September 29. Former Warriors guard and current NBC Sports Bay Area broadcaster Kelenna Azubuike was in attendance at the community celebration, which was open to the public and included a basketball clinic for roughly 100 youth from Alameda Recreation & Parks and Alameda Youth Basketball. The newly unveiled courts are part of the Makin’ Hoops program, a partnership between the Warriors Community Foundation and Good Tidings Foundation, which has refurbished more than 70 basketball courts around the Bay Area (including Nate Thurmond Courts in San Francisco, as well as Kevin Durant Courts and Jason Richardson Court in Oakland).
Backpacks and school supplies were given away to students at Friday’s community celebration to help them this school year as part of the Warriors’ “Back to School in the Bay” program, which has directly impacted more than 50,000 youth and distributed more than 3,500 backpacks at events across the Bay Area this year. The highlights of the team’s “Back to School in the Bay” initiative over the last few months are featured below:
- Read to Achieve Summer Reading Time-Out, presented by Ross, in July at the Oakland and San Francisco public libraries to help celebrate students’ participation in summer reading programs and prevent summer learning loss.
- Golden State Warriors All-Hands Team Member Volunteer Day on August 21 at Hillside Academy in Oakland, where more than 100 Warriors employees volunteered their time to help beautify the campus, paint classrooms, build picnic tables and assemble school supply gift baskets.
- Makin’ Hoops Court Unveiling on August 24 of two newly refurbished basketball courts in the gymnasium and on the playground of the Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center in San Francisco, which included a basketball clinic for youth and an appearance by Warriors Community Ambassador Adonal Foyle.
- Chef Academy, presented by Walmart, in partnership with Share Our Strength and 18 Reasons, on September 14 at Westlake Middle School in Oakland, where Warriors Community Ambassador Adonal Foyle was part of a program that helped teach students cooking and nutrition skills to promote a healthy lifestyle.
- Learning Without Limits Field Trip, presented by ABD, on September 19 at the Tech Museum in San Jose, where 120 students from KIPP Bay Area schools participated in hands-on STEM workshops.