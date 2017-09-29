Warriors Unveil Refurbished Courts at Washington Park in Alameda

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Good Tidings Foundation, Aquafina and the Alameda Theatre & Cineplex, unveiled two newly refurbished basketball courts at Washington Park in Alameda on Friday, September 29. Former Warriors guard and current NBC Sports Bay Area broadcaster Kelenna Azubuike was in attendance at the community celebration, which was open to the public and included a basketball clinic for roughly 100 youth from Alameda Recreation & Parks and Alameda Youth Basketball. The newly unveiled courts are part of the Makin’ Hoops program, a partnership between the Warriors Community Foundation and Good Tidings Foundation, which has refurbished more than 70 basketball courts around the Bay Area (including Nate Thurmond Courts in San Francisco, as well as Kevin Durant Courts and Jason Richardson Court in Oakland).

Backpacks and school supplies were given away to students at Friday’s community celebration to help them this school year as part of the Warriors’ “Back to School in the Bay” program, which has directly impacted more than 50,000 youth and distributed more than 3,500 backpacks at events across the Bay Area this year. The highlights of the team’s “Back to School in the Bay” initiative over the last few months are featured below: