Warriors Tickets for the 2018 NBA Playoffs Available During Exclusive Presale Events This Week

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for the First Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale this week with exclusive presale events before going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 4. The Warriors captured the 2017 NBA Championship, marking the team’s fifth NBA title (2017, 2015, 1975, 1956, 1947), and have made three consecutive appearances to the NBA Finals the past three seasons. The 2018 NBA Playoffs will begin on either April 14 or April 15. A full playoff schedule with opponent, dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The first presale event begins on Tuesday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders, with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members beginning on Tuesday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. Two additional presale events will be offered to Warriors Insiders with the first opportunity for Warriors Insiders who are American Express cardholders on Wednesday, April 4 at 9:00 a.m. and the final presale for all Warriors Insiders on Wednesday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m., before tickets are made available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, April 4 at 2:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s first three home games of the First Round at Oracle Arena, exclusively online at warriors.com.

Fans interested in securing playoff tickets by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 42,000 members, can still do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in the exclusive presales for Warriors Insiders, can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. Those taking part in these presale events will have the opportunity to secure single game tickets for the first three homes games of the First Round before the general public. Season ticket holders, priority wait list members, and Warriors Insiders will receive presale opportunities for all remaining 2018 NBA Playoff home games as they are confirmed.

In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

American Express is the preferred payment partner of the Golden State Warriors. Visit warriors.com/amex to see how American Express is All for Dub Nation. All Season Long.