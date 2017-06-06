Warriors to Open Warriors Team Store at Westfield San Francisco Centre

A new Warriors Team Store location is in the Westfield San Francisco Centre. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Warriors Team Store Locations Westfield San Francisco Centre

865 Market Street, Suite 249, San Francisco

Store Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street)

Store Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Oracle Arena

Store Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every Day



Dunk Contest

Hillsdale Shopping Center (60 E 31st Ave, San Mateo)

Store Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Dunk Contest

275 Primose Road, Burlingame

Store Hours: Tue.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors will open an official Warriors Team Store at the Westfield San Francisco Centre, it was announced today. The grand opening of the store will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. with the latest Warriors retail items, including 2017 Playoffs and NBA Finals merchandise available for purchase. The new store is located at 865 Market Street, Suite 249, San Francisco, CA and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to provide fans the latest Warriors apparel as they continue their quest for another NBA Championship.

Based on overall sales for the 2016-17 regular season, Warriors back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry ranked first in the league for the second straight season with the NBA’s most popular jersey while the Warriors rank first in most popular team merchandise during that same period.

The Warriors have additional Warriors Team Stores located at Oracle Arena in Oakland (7000 Coliseum Way) and Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street), along with a Warriors retail store, Dunk Contest, in two locations in the Bay Area including Burlingame, Ca (275 Primrose Road) and the Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo (60 E 31st Ave). Fans can also get the latest Warriors merchandise online at t warriors.com.