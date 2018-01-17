Warriors Nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year Award

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are nominated for the Team of the Year award by the Laureus World Sports Academy, it was announced today. Additional nominees in the Team of the Year category include tennis’ France Davis Cup Team, Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Super Bowl champions New England Patriots, sailing’s New Zealand America’s Cup Team, and Champions League winners Real Madrid. Winners will be revealed in Monaco on February 27, 2018 at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards.

“The nomination for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in the Team of the Year category is a reflection of the team’s hard work both on and off the court over the past year,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers. “To be considered by the world’s media to be among the six highest achieving teams in sport around the world is a tremendous honour and something we take great pride in across the organization.”

The Warriors, who currently own the best record in the NBA, secured their second NBA Championship in the past three seasons, and ended the 2016-17 season by capturing the 2017 NBA Championship, their second championship in three years, to become one of only five NBA franchises to win five or more NBA titles. The Warriors also finished the playoffs with a 16-1 record, posting the highest winning percentage in NBA playoff history, setting an NBA playoff record win streak by defeating opponents in their first 15 postseason matchups. Golden State swept its first three series to become only the second team in NBA history to record three consecutive series sweeps in one year’s playoffs.

The Warriors were also nominated in 2016 for the Laureus World Team of the Year category and are the only NBA team to be nominated for the Team of the Year category for this year’s award and would be the first NBA team to win in the Team of the Year category at the annual award show. Warriors Guard Stephen Curry was also nominated in 2016 for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

David Kelly, Warriors General Counsel and Vice President of Basketball Management and Strategy, will attend the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco representing the Warriors organization. For more information and to stay updated in the build up to the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards, visit awards.laureus.com and follow #Laureus18 on social media platforms.