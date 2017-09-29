Warriors 2017-18 Jerseys Available Exclusively at the Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena & Warriors.com

The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors opened the doors early to the Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena at 7:00 a.m. today for fans to have the opportunity to purchase the first available new Warriors Nike NBA Connected Jersey, which enables real-time, personalized experiences that bring fans closer to the game. From today through Wednesday, October 11, the Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena is the ONLY physical location where fans can purchase the team’s brand-new Association (white) and Icon (blue) 2017-18 jerseys. The Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena is open today from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and open again Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. through the duration of the Warriors Saturday night preseason game against the Denver Nuggets (5:30 p.m. tip-off). Warriors.com will also have jerseys available for purchase for fans unable to purchase at the Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena and is the only online outlet through October 11 that will have the new look.

The Nike NBA Connected Jersey gives fans next-level access to athletes, exclusive offers, and the game they love. To get started, fans can download and open the NikeConnect app. Then, just tap their smartphone on the tag at the bottom of the jersey to unlock:

NBA highlights

Exclusive gear

Epic experiences

NBA 2K18 boosts, Spotify playlists and more

For the first time in NBA history, the NBA approved the sale of jersey sponsorships, beginning with the 2017-18 season. The Warriors and Rakuten announced a multi-year partnership for the Rakuten badge to be on all Warriors practice, regular season, post-season and Summer League jerseys starting this season.

Based on overall sales from Adidas and the NBA Store from April through June, Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry and the Warriors secured top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists. Including Curry, the Warriors have a total of four of the top 11 most popular jerseys, including 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant (third), All-Star guard Klay Thompson (10th) and 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green (11th).